Entertainment

'House of Cards' to 'The Crown': 7 best political dramas on Netflix

Netflix offers a captivating array of political dramas that delve into power struggles, intrigue, and the complexities of government.

Image credits: our own

House of Cards

This iconic series follows Frank Underwood's ruthless quest for power in Washington D.C., exploring manipulation and corruption at the highest levels of politics.

Image credits: our own

Designated Survivor

A low-ranking cabinet member becomes the President after an attack wipes out the government. The show delves into leadership challenges and political turmoil.

Image credits: our own

The West Wing

This classic drama offers a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the White House, navigating the lives and decisions of the President and his staff.

Image credits: our own

Scandal

The series follows a crisis management expert who handles high-profile political situations, unveiling dark secrets and scandals in the world of Washington politics.

Image credits: our own

Bodyguard

Focused on a war veteran turned police officer assigned to protect a high-ranking politician, the show tackles terrorism threats, personal loyalties, and ethical dilemmas.

Image credits: our own

Madam Secretary

The series follows a brilliant Secretary of State as she deals with international crises, diplomacy, and family challenges.

Image credits: our own

The Crown

This show intricately portrays the political dynamics that shaped the reigns of Queen Elizabeth II, showcasing the intersection of personal and political lives.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One