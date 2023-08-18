'House of Cards' to 'The Crown': 7 best political dramas on Netflix

Entertainment
Netflix offers a captivating array of political dramas that delve into power struggles, intrigue, and the complexities of government.
This iconic series follows Frank Underwood's ruthless quest for power in Washington D.C., exploring manipulation and corruption at the highest levels of politics.
A low-ranking cabinet member becomes the President after an attack wipes out the government. The show delves into leadership challenges and political turmoil.
This classic drama offers a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the White House, navigating the lives and decisions of the President and his staff.
The series follows a crisis management expert who handles high-profile political situations, unveiling dark secrets and scandals in the world of Washington politics.
Focused on a war veteran turned police officer assigned to protect a high-ranking politician, the show tackles terrorism threats, personal loyalties, and ethical dilemmas.
The series follows a brilliant Secretary of State as she deals with international crises, diplomacy, and family challenges.
This show intricately portrays the political dynamics that shaped the reigns of Queen Elizabeth II, showcasing the intersection of personal and political lives.