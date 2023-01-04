Did Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna ring in 2023 together? Here's what fans noticed something- read it

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are said to have ringed in the year 2023 together. While they have yet to respond to these allegations, fans think they heard Vijay's voice during Rashmika's latest Instagram live show.

Fans wonder if Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda rang in 2023 together after they posted photos from their New Year's Eve trip. Their photos were taken in similar locales, fueling speculation that they were dating. Some admirers claim they heard Vijay speak in the background when Rashmika conducted an Instagram Live session to celebrate the New Year.

On Sunday (Jan 01), the actress was spotted holding a live session from the resort where she was staying and addressing many questions regarding her upcoming films Varisu and Mission Majnu, as well as her previous projects.

A few voices could be heard in the background as she was speaking. A portion of Twitter believes one of those voices belonged to Vijay Deverakonda. A fan account also released the audio clip of the man's voice.

A few others also agreed with the fan account that Vijay was in the background. “VD voice ee…rumours confirm ithe," a Twitter user wrote. “Yes exactly the voice of vd anna," added another.

For a long time, there have been rumours about Vijay and Rashmika dating. The two performers, however, have never acknowledged their romantic relationship. In an interview with a media house, the actress talked about the rumours, "I understand that we are actors, and that the spotlight is on us, with people wanting to learn more about us. I see a few videos on social media and think it quite charming, but Vijay and I don't actually sit down and talk it. We have a gang of 15 members, and if given the opportunity, we would play board games with them. "We're performers, but our friends are as essential to us, and it keeps us grounded," she explained.

Before this, social media was awash with rumours that Vijay Dverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna travelled to the Maldives for a couple's vacation in October 2022. Aside from the two leaving Mumbai and returning on the same day, people observed that the diva posted a photo on social media sporting the same sunglasses as Arjun Reddy.

Fans are optimistic about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's photos. They have now made a similar finding, as the image posted by Vijay Deverakonda in his New Year's post appears to be extremely similar to the one shared by Rashmika in October. In fact, we can detect a trace of Rashmika's Mandanna's lunch tray in VD's photo.

