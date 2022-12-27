Did Tunisha Sharma consumed 'abortion pills'? Here's what actress' friend claims

Tunisha Sharma suicide case: According to the newest revelations in the TV actress' death investigation, she may have previously consumed abortion pills. Tanisha Sharma alleged attempted suicide earlier, according to the latest report

As per the new information in the Tunisha Sharma death case, it has now been alleged that the late TV actress tried to commit suicide even before. According to sources, Sheezan Khan, the key accused in an alleged abetment to suicide case, told investigators that Tunisha Sharma had previously attempted suicide.

Sheezan Khan, who has been placed in police custody till December 28, allegedly told cops that he had ordered Tunisha Sharma's relatives to take after her.

Tunisha Sharma's pregnancy claims: A postmortem examination confirms that she was not pregnant

In other recent developments in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case, a postmortem study found that contrary to accusations, counterclaims, and guesses, the Alibaba: Dastaan e Kabul actress was 'not pregnant' at the time of her death.

According to a media report, one of Tanisha Sharma's close friends, Rayya Labib, has now purportedly claimed that Tanisha Sharma has previously swallowed abortion pills to terminate a pregnancy.

"Tunisha Sharma was perhaps pregnant at the time. Maybe she wasn't pregnant at the time of her death, but she may have been pregnant before and had an abortion by taking pills. I'm not sure, but she seemed concerned about something "According to India Today, Labib said.

Today is Tunisha Sharma's funeral

Tunisha Sharma was discovered hanging on a Mumbai set on Saturday. Her family has charged her lover and co-star Sheezan Khan with aiding and abetting suicide.

According to rumours, Tunisha Sharma's body remains will be cremated today, December 27, 2022, at Mumbai's Mira Road neighbourhood.