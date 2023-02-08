Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Trisha walk out of Thalapathy Vijay's film Leo? Here's what we know

    For the past few days, there has been widespread speculation that Trisha Krishnan had withdrawn from Leo after images of her from the Chennai airport surfaced. Uma Krishnan, the actress's mother, has a different story.

    Did Trisha walked out of Thalapathy Vijay's film Leo? Here's what we know RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

    The filming of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo is moving quite quickly in Kashmir. A snapshot of actress Trisha, who portrays the female protagonist in Kasahmir, waiting at the Chennai airport surfaced three days after the filming began. According to reports, the actress pulled out of the picture owing to creative issues. However, Trisha's mother, Uma Krishanan, recently talked to a media programme to reveal the truth.

    After 14 years apart, Trisha and Vijay reunited for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo. The film's first schedule began in Tamil Nadu in the first week of January. The squad spent 15 days in Kashmir for the second schedule.

    Also Read: Let's decode Kiara Advani’s bridal makeup and attire; all brides-to-be must read this

    Meanwhile, speculations circulated that Trisha had returned to Chennai when images of her at the Chennai airport appeared. The photographs, which were not dated, quickly went popular on social media. However, her mother, Uma Krishnan, talked to a provincial news programme and denied the rumours. She said that Trisha is still in Kashmir filming her scenes.

    Here's the photo that sparked the rumours:
    According to rumours, Trisha became ill on the sets of Leo due to the severe weather conditions in Kashmir. However, Uma Krishnan's statement to a news station has put an end to the speculation.

    Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani are NOW husband and wife; check out their wedding photos

    Concerning the film Leo
    In 2021, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay had a box-office success. They reconnected for Leo two years later. Trisha portrays the feminine lead, while Sanjay Dutt plays the villain. The film's cast includes Mysskin, Gautham Menon, Priya Anand, Arjun Sarja, Sandy, and Mansoor Ali Khan.

    Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studios is producing the film on a big scale. The action entertainer's music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu buys a luxurious three-bedroom apartment in Mumbai for Rs 15 crores-reports RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu buys a luxurious three-bedroom apartment in Mumbai for Rs 15 crores-report

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Mrs Malhotra's bridal kaliras features Sid's late pet dog Oscar-check out RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Mrs Malhotra's bridal kalira features Sid's late pet dog Oscar

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani are NOW husband and wife; couple were in silver outfits RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani are NOW husband and wife; check out their wedding photos

    Much-awaited Manoj Bajpayee starrer Family Man 3 set for Holi release; know details here vma

    Much-awaited Manoj Bajpayee starrer series Family Man 3 set for Holi release; know details here

    Want to watch your favourite anime shows like Naruto, Kuroko, Gintama and more? Here's an important information for all RBA

    Want to watch your favourite anime shows like Naruto, Kuroko, Gintama and more? Here's all information for all

    Recent Stories

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, KBFC vs CFC: Kerala Blasters conquer Chennaiyin FC to edge closer to playoff-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters conquer Chennaiyin FC to edge closer to playoff

    Pune Nashik high speed rail project route threatens giant telescope

    Pune-Nashik high speed rail project route threatens giant telescope

    RBI Monetary Policy Updates: Governor Shaktikanta Das announces MPC statement; check details AJR

    RBI Monetary Policy Updates: Governor Shaktikanta Das announces MPC statement; Repo rate hiked by 25 bps

    Delhi liquor policy case: CBI arrests Hyderabad CA, former aide of CM KCR's daughter AJR

    Delhi liquor policy case: CBI arrests Hyderabad CA, former aide of CM KCR's daughter

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas with Malti Marie enjoying snow vacay in Aspen-see pictures RBA

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas with Malti Marie enjoying snow vacay in Aspen-see pictures

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon