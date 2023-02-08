Did Trisha walk out of Thalapathy Vijay's film Leo? Here's what we know

For the past few days, there has been widespread speculation that Trisha Krishnan had withdrawn from Leo after images of her from the Chennai airport surfaced. Uma Krishnan, the actress's mother, has a different story.

The filming of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo is moving quite quickly in Kashmir. A snapshot of actress Trisha, who portrays the female protagonist in Kasahmir, waiting at the Chennai airport surfaced three days after the filming began. According to reports, the actress pulled out of the picture owing to creative issues. However, Trisha's mother, Uma Krishanan, recently talked to a media programme to reveal the truth.

After 14 years apart, Trisha and Vijay reunited for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo. The film's first schedule began in Tamil Nadu in the first week of January. The squad spent 15 days in Kashmir for the second schedule.

Meanwhile, speculations circulated that Trisha had returned to Chennai when images of her at the Chennai airport appeared. The photographs, which were not dated, quickly went popular on social media. However, her mother, Uma Krishnan, talked to a provincial news programme and denied the rumours. She said that Trisha is still in Kashmir filming her scenes.

According to rumours, Trisha became ill on the sets of Leo due to the severe weather conditions in Kashmir. However, Uma Krishnan's statement to a news station has put an end to the speculation.

Concerning the film Leo

In 2021, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay had a box-office success. They reconnected for Leo two years later. Trisha portrays the feminine lead, while Sanjay Dutt plays the villain. The film's cast includes Mysskin, Gautham Menon, Priya Anand, Arjun Sarja, Sandy, and Mansoor Ali Khan.

Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studios is producing the film on a big scale. The action entertainer's music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.