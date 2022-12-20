Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu walk out of Bollywood movie? Here's what we know

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu wants to focus on her health following the myositis diagnosis. She isn't interested in filming anything other than Kushi right now.

    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 11:38 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a Telugu celebrity, has remained somewhat quiet since revealing that she had Myositis, an inflammatory condition. Due to her health, the actress did not even promote her most recent release, Yashoda.

    Samantha allegedly signed a few Bollywood films following the huge success of her Hindi online debut, The Family Season 2, but the actress has now notified the producers of these projects that she will require an extended hiatus, according to Telugu 360. According to the portal, the creators are currently evaluating alternative solutions.

    If the newest rumour is to be believed, Samantha is likely to take a long hiatus from acting till she recovers entirely. Samantha is eager to finish the filming of Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda, and then take a break from the industry. Her team has supposedly notified the creators of other projects for which she is being considered and with whom she has been in discussions for the previous few months. 

    Kushi is a love drama starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda. The film was formerly dubbed VD 11 and is directed by Shiva Nirvana. While the film was originally scheduled to be released in December 2022, Vijay acknowledged in an interview that the makers had moved the release date to next year.

    "We have done close to 60% of the shoot," Vijay Deverakonda told us confidentially. We had hoped to have it out by December, but it has now been pushed back until next year for various reasons. We are now targeting a February 2023 delivery date."
     

