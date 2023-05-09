Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Rashmika Mandanna lie about being a vegetarian? Fans upset after she eats non-veg burger for an ad (WATCH)

    The National Crush of India Rashmika Mandanna has come under fire for promoting and eating a non-veg burger despite being a vegetarian.
     

    First Published May 9, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna angered her fans and supporters yet again when a video of her endorsing a renowned junk food company and eating a chicken burger went viral, even though she professes to be a vegetarian in real life. Rashmika Mandanna is the industry's most scrutinised celebrity and receives criticism for everything. 

    The Goodbye actress upset netizens, who labelling her a fraud when an Instagram handle depicted the actress eating a chicken burger in the promotion but not in real life. They're labelling her anything from a liar to a crook. 

    We're curious if Rashmika would speak out about this endorsement, which has only brought her judgement and criticism. Apart from being chastised for eating a non-vegetarian burger, Rashmika is also facing criticism for promoting a junk food brand, with netizens claiming that these celebrities do not eat this in real life but want their fans to indulge in unhealthy habits and have slammed the actress, saying that these celebrities can do anything for money. 

    Rashmika's critics are harsh because she isn't pushing people to consume unhealthy meals every day, and they eat these things to fulfil their appetites on occasion. 

    Watch Rashmika Mandanna eat a chicken burger while representing a junk food business.


    But discussing her being a vegan or vegetarian but endorsing and eating a non-vegetarian burger is all her decision, and she may alter it at any time. Every time, public people are subjected to unjust scrutiny, and it's past time we stopped criticising them. 

