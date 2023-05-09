Arijit Singh schools aggressive fan who injured his hand by pulling it mid-concert - WATCH

While the 'Aashiqui Aa Gayi' singer is currently on a nationwide tour, a fan tried to pull his hand in mid-concert, which injured the singer's hand. Know more details on same.

Known for his unique and mellifluous voice, Arijit Singh is currently on a nationwide tour. The versatile singer was performing live in Aurangabad when a fan aggressively pulled the singer's hand towards themselves, leaving the singer injured.

During his concert in the city, Arijit Singh got hurt. The incident happened when Arijit was actively talking and also interacting with the people who attended his music concert. In an attempt to shake his fan, an excited fan pulled it toward the crowd, leaving the singer injured.

The incident was recorded on camera and went viral on social media. Even after getting hurt, Arijit remained calm and composed and was seen reasoning with the fan in an attempt to tell them about the importance of respecting artists.

Arijit got provided with first aid on stage, as he did not want to leave the concert mid-way. In the video, he tells the person, "You were pulling me... See, my hand is shaking. I'm struggling. I can't move my hand." He then asks him, 'Should I leave?'.

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, fans wished the singer a speedy recovery. Some even appreciated the singer for his composed way of handling the situation and even criticized the person's behavior. A user wrote, "Dada got injured in #Aurangabad concert. Please behave well to an artist like him, performing 4 hrs straight without a break for the audience. Be kind & enjoy the #Music."

Arijit Singh made his singing debut with 'Murder 2's' 'Phir Mohabbat' and has become one of the most prominent singers in the Hindi film industry. His soulful voice has won several hearts.

