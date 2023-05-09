Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arijit Singh schools aggressive fan who injured his hand by pulling it mid-concert - WATCH

    While the 'Aashiqui Aa Gayi' singer is currently on a nationwide tour, a fan tried to pull his hand in mid-concert, which injured the singer's hand. Know more details on same.

    Arijit Singh schools aggressive fan who injured his hand by pulling it mid-concert - WATCH vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 9, 2023, 10:03 AM IST

    Known for his unique and mellifluous voice, Arijit Singh is currently on a nationwide tour. The versatile singer was performing live in Aurangabad when a fan aggressively pulled the singer's hand towards themselves, leaving the singer injured.

    During his concert in the city, Arijit Singh got hurt. The incident happened when Arijit was actively talking and also interacting with the people who attended his music concert. In an attempt to shake his fan, an excited fan pulled it toward the crowd, leaving the singer injured.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed slams Madhuri Dixit's event team; here's why

    The incident was recorded on camera and went viral on social media. Even after getting hurt, Arijit remained calm and composed and was seen reasoning with the fan in an attempt to tell them about the importance of respecting artists.

    Arijit got provided with first aid on stage, as he did not want to leave the concert mid-way. In the video, he tells the person, "You were pulling me... See, my hand is shaking. I'm struggling. I can't move my hand." He then asks him, 'Should I leave?'.

    As soon as the video surfaced on social media, fans wished the singer a speedy recovery. Some even appreciated the singer for his composed way of handling the situation and even criticized the person's behavior. A user wrote, "Dada got injured in #Aurangabad concert. Please behave well to an artist like him, performing 4 hrs straight without a break for the audience. Be kind & enjoy the #Music."

    Arijit Singh made his singing debut with 'Murder 2's' 'Phir Mohabbat' and has become one of the most prominent singers in the Hindi film industry. His soulful voice has won several hearts.

    ALSO READ: The Kerala Story: Indian states where Adah Sharma led controversial film has got restricted

    Last Updated May 9, 2023, 10:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Adipurush Trailer LEAKED: Prabhas fans upset with the leak hours before its official release (WATCH) RBA

    Adipurush Trailer LEAKED: Prabhas fans upset with the leak hours before its official release (WATCH)

    Uttar Pradesh makes 'The Kerala Story' tax-free in the state

    Uttar Pradesh makes 'The Kerala Story' tax-free in the state

    Who is Priyadarshi Pulikonda? Balagam star wins best actor award in Swedish International Film Festival 2023 RBA

    Who is Priyadarshi Pulikonda? Balagam star wins best actor award in Swedish International Film Festival 2023

    Oppenheimer trailer OUT: Witness intense avatar of Cillian Murphy working towards creation of atomic bomb vma

    Oppenheimer trailer OUT: Witness intense avatar of Cillian Murphy working towards creation of atomic bomb

    Shakira papped with action superstar Tom Cruise; has songstress found new 'love'? vma

    Shakira papped with action superstar Tom Cruise; has songstress found new 'love'?

    Recent Stories

    Adipurush Trailer LEAKED: Prabhas fans upset with the leak hours before its official release (WATCH) RBA

    Adipurush Trailer LEAKED: Prabhas fans upset with the leak hours before its official release (WATCH)

    Karnataka Election 2023: Goa govt declares paid holiday on voting day; Opposition fumes AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Goa govt declares paid holiday on voting day; Opposition fumes

    Uttar Pradesh makes 'The Kerala Story' tax-free in the state

    Uttar Pradesh makes 'The Kerala Story' tax-free in the state

    Who is Priyadarshi Pulikonda? Balagam star wins best actor award in Swedish International Film Festival 2023 RBA

    Who is Priyadarshi Pulikonda? Balagam star wins best actor award in Swedish International Film Festival 2023

    Oppenheimer trailer OUT: Witness intense avatar of Cillian Murphy working towards creation of atomic bomb vma

    Oppenheimer trailer OUT: Witness intense avatar of Cillian Murphy working towards creation of atomic bomb

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon