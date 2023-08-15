Did Rana Daggubati finally apologize for controversial statement related to Sonam Kapoor? Know details

Rana Daggubati had earlier revealed how a Bollywood actress had wasted Dulquer Salmaan's time on a film set. Netizens speculated he meant Sonam Kapoor. Now, the actor has clarified the rumours. Baahubali star Rana Daggubati took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote a tweet in which he opened up on his side of the story.

Actor Rana Daggubati was recently present at a pre-release event of King of Kotha in Hyderabad to support his friend and colleague Dulquer Salmaan. Rana appreciated his calm and patient attitude and made a shocking revelation about an incident when a Bollywood heroine had wasted Salmaan's time on set. The netizens speculated that he was referring to Sonam Kapoor, making the actress get trolled online. Now Rana has clarified that his words got taken out of context. Rana Daggubati took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, August 15 morning, and dismissed all the rumours about him criticizing Sonam in any manner. He clarified that his statement was banter and urged the netizens to stop targeting the actress.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar finally becomes Indian Citizen after years of trolling for his Canadian citizenship

Rana Daggubati wrote, "I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has got aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have got misinterpreted. I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, whom I hold in esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding."

Earlier, while at the King of Kotha promotional event, Rana recalled an incident when he had scolded the producers of a Hindi film that Dulquer was shooting with a Bollywood actress. He did not take the name of the female star but revealed, "While he (Dulquer) was standing in the corner with the spot boy, a big Hindi heroine, who was doing that movie was engrossed in a phone conversation about shopping in London with her husband. Her lack of focus affected the shots' quality, frustrating those on set. Despite the disruptions caused by the situation, Dulquer remained patient and understanding, defusing tension and maintaining a harmonious environment."

Later, internet users speculated that the actress could be Sonam as she and Dulquer have worked together in his Bollywood debut film, The Zoya Factor, which came out in 2019.

ALSO READ: 'The Vaccine War' Teaser OUT: Nana Patekar in Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's directorial peaks fan curiosity