    Did Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's affair start 11 months after divorcing Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Read this

    Naga Chaitanya is rumoured to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala after his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Here's some interesting details
     

    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 1:17 PM IST

    Naga Chaitanya, who was formerly married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has made news for his purported relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala. In October 2021, Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirmed their divorce.

    Chaitanya and Sobhita have been dating for "at least six months now," according to the Hyderabad Times. This suggests that Chaitanya and Sobhita began dating 11 months after the former's divorce from Samantha. A snapshot of the rumoured lovebirds recently went viral on the internet. The two actors were photographed at a London restaurant.

    “Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been together for at least six months now. The viral picture was taken during a secret vacation they went on in November last year; it’s just that the picture got leaked now,” a source close to the couple informs a popular media house.

    Apparently, Chaitanya and Sobhita bonded over their “love for Formula 1". “As they spent more time together, their friendship turned into love. They’re very comfortable in each other’s company but don’t want to make anything official yet. Right now, they’re just enjoying getting to know each other better,” the source adds.

    Meanwhile, chef Surender Mohan uploaded the photo that went popular on social media on his own Instagram account. Nevertheless, it has since been removed. The Custody actor stood with the chef in the photo while the Made In Heaven star sat in the background. Sobhita was spotted wearing a saree and appearing to conceal her face with her hand.

    The eatery is well-known among celebrities. Anushka Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar have eaten at the restaurant in the past. Zendaya and Tom Holland, the Spider-Man: No Way Home duo, were also seen eating at the eatery.

    A media house reported in August last year that Chaitanya and Sobhita were recently observed at the actor's new house and were at ease in one other's presence. "Chay and Sobhita appeared to be completely at ease in one other's company as they spent time in the actor's new home." Naga Chaitanya was showing her around his enormous estate. "They departed together in the same car after a few hours," the insider stated.

