Did Kantara star Rishab Shetty intentionally skip Rashmika Mandanna's name on Kirik Party's celebration post?

Rishabh Shetty published a flurry of photos to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the Kannada superhit film Kirik Party, but skipped Rashmika Mandanna's name from the post.

Kirik Party, directed by Rishab Shetty, was one of the most successful Kannada films of 2018. Rashmika Mandanna made her acting debut in the film, which also starred Rakshit Shetty, Samyukhta Hegde, and Achyuth Kumar. Rishab Shetty celebrated the six-year anniversary of the romantic comedy with a flashback post in which he tagged everyone except Rashmika Mandanna, amid rumours of a conflict between the two.

On Friday, the Kantara actor turned to Instagram to offer a slew of behind-the-scenes photos from his classic film, as well as some stills. Several of the photos showed Rishab Shetty behind the camera and Rakshit Shetty in his gruff image riding a bike.

Shetty also wrote the message in Kannada, which roughly translates to "Even after six years of Kirik Party. Your roar is still resonating in my ears. It makes me want to look back. Thank you to everyone who came out to support us! "Rakshit Shetty was tagged, however Rashmika Mandanna's name was not included.

Reacting to the post, one of the fans wrote, referring to Rashmika Mandanna, “Once dead is always dead. I should never remember them. RIP Sanvi. Give respect and take respect. Karma lottery. Hope you will learn from your mistakes. Keep everything aside, at least respect those wonderful people because of whom you called an artist today. Very much annoyed by your attitude Rashmika." Another one commented, “Happy to see photos without the lady who passed comments without mentioning the names of people who helped her."

Rashmika received a lot of backlash on social media as a result of her interview with Curly Tales. For the uninitiated, reports of probable animosity between the two celebrities have been circulating since Rashmika Mandanna declined to disclose the production company that had signed her for her debut film. The production company is Paramvah Studios, which Rakshit Shetty, a close friend of Rishab Shetty, co-founded.

