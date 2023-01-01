Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Kantara star Rishab Shetty intentionally skip Rashmika Mandanna's name on Kirik Party's celebration post?

    Rishabh Shetty published a flurry of photos to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the Kannada superhit film Kirik Party, but skipped Rashmika Mandanna's name from the post.
     

    Did Kantara star Rishab Shetty intentionally skip Rashmika Mandanna's name on Kirik Party's celebration post? Read this RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 1, 2023, 5:52 PM IST

    Kirik Party, directed by Rishab Shetty, was one of the most successful Kannada films of 2018. Rashmika Mandanna made her acting debut in the film, which also starred Rakshit Shetty, Samyukhta Hegde, and Achyuth Kumar. Rishab Shetty celebrated the six-year anniversary of the romantic comedy with a flashback post in which he tagged everyone except Rashmika Mandanna, amid rumours of a conflict between the two.

    On Friday, the Kantara actor turned to Instagram to offer a slew of behind-the-scenes photos from his classic film, as well as some stills. Several of the photos showed Rishab Shetty behind the camera and Rakshit Shetty in his gruff image riding a bike.

    Also Read: 'There is a right time for everything': Nayanthara on working in Bollywood

    Shetty also wrote the message in Kannada, which roughly translates to "Even after six years of Kirik Party. Your roar is still resonating in my ears. It makes me want to look back. Thank you to everyone who came out to support us! "Rakshit Shetty was tagged, however Rashmika Mandanna's name was not included.

    Reacting to the post, one of the fans wrote, referring to Rashmika Mandanna, “Once dead is always dead. I should never remember them. RIP Sanvi. Give respect and take respect. Karma lottery. Hope you will learn from your mistakes. Keep everything aside, at least respect those wonderful people because of whom you called an artist today. Very much annoyed by your attitude Rashmika." Another one commented, “Happy to see photos without the lady who passed comments without mentioning the names of people who helped her."

    Rashmika received a lot of backlash on social media as a result of her interview with Curly Tales. For the uninitiated, reports of probable animosity between the two celebrities have been circulating since Rashmika Mandanna declined to disclose the production company that had signed her for her debut film. The production company is Paramvah Studios, which Rakshit Shetty, a close friend of Rishab Shetty, co-founded.
     

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2023, 5:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Photos Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Charan and more south actors welcome New Year in style RBA

    Photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Charan and more south actors welcome New Year in style

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor's romantic pic goes viral; actress kisses beau starts New Year on a positive note RBA

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor's romantic pic goes viral; actress kisses beau starts New Year on a positive note

    Thunivu Trailer Out: Ajith Kumar's film is packed with many actions sequences; movie to release on January 12 RBA

    Thunivu Trailer Out: Ajith Kumar's film is packed with many actions sequences; movie to release on January 12

    Malaika Arora to Kareena to Alia Bhatt and more, know how your favourite celebs spent their New Year's eve

    Malaika Arora to Kareena to Alia Bhatt and more, know how your favourite celebs spent their New Year's eve

    Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's Animal first look OUT: Here's are 5 reasons to watch this Bollywood film RBA

    Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's Animal first look OUT: Here's are 5 reasons to watch this Bollywood film

    Recent Stories

    Jain community hold massive protest in Delhi over J'khand govt decision on Sameed Shikharji - adt

    Jain community hold massive protest in Delhi over J'khand govt decision on Sameed Shikharji

    Rishabh Pant car accident Uttarakhand govt to honour bus driver conductor on Republic Day for helping cricketer gcw

    Rishabh Pant car accident: Uttarakhand govt to honour bus driver, conductor on R-Day for helping cricketer

    Ananya Panday SEXY bikini photos: Actress rings New Year in style, shares pictures from Phuket RBA

    Ananya Panday SEXY bikini photos: Actress rings New Year in style, shares pictures from Phuket

    Twitter bathrooms stink employees bring their own toilet paper as Elon Musk fired janitors Report gcw

    Twitter employees bring their own toilet paper as Elon Musk fired janitors: Report

    Namrata Malla Super SEXY pictures, video: Bhojpuri actress wishes Happy New Year in bikini top, shows off her cleavage RBA

    Namrata Malla Super SEXY pics, video: Bhojpuri actress wishes Happy New Year in bikini, shows off her cleavage

    Recent Videos

    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon
    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon
    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Video Icon