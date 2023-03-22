Did Aishwarya Rai take sly dig at Alia Bhatt for having 'opportunities'? Netizens react

In an old viral clip that shook the internet, Aishwarya Rai took a subtle dig at Alia Bhatt for having easy and good 'opportunities' without any struggle in her lap because of her godfather in the industry, Karan Johar. Netizens have reacted to this.

An old clip of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talking about Karan Johar giving unconditional backing and support to Alia Bhatt has gone viral again on social media. The video is from the moment and time when Aishwarya was promoting her 2018 film Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

While Aishwarya Rai has proven her mettle with films like Guru, Raincoat, Taal, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Dhoom 2, Guzaarish, Jodha Akbar, Ponniyin Selvan I, she is one of the finest global icons, who represents Bollywood and Indian cinema on a world map. But none can deny that Aishwarya Rai's old clip only states pure hard facts of Alia Bhatt having it all easy in her lap without any struggle thanks to her godfather in Bollywood, Karan Johar.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress in an interview with a media outlet in 2018, said that Alia Bhatt gets only "good opportunities and work" in her lap because of the support she gets from filmmaker Karan Johar. She also appreciated and praised Alia Bhatt's impressive work and added that the actress showed her skills in various movies.

The video, which is trending on Twitter again, shows Aishwarya saying this. She said, "I have said this thing, to her (Alia Bhatt). Also, it is fantastic for you. The type of support Karan, has given to her from the beginning. And, to have that kind of an establishment with you is very comforting because you know it is not tough. You can have it all laid out for the longest time. And she smiled. It is great that you as an actor, know there are only good opportunities ahead."

Aishwarya Rai, furthermore, added, "But what is nice is she (Alia Bhatt) is also doing good work, along with great opportunities which are virtually there literally on her lap, regularly."

Fans also hailed Aishwarya Rai for exposing Alia Bhatt's nepotistic privileges in the video that is just shaking the internet. "Nothing wrong, Aish said here. Alia is blessed to have good roles in big-banner films. I agree that she fully utilizes her opportunities and gives fine acts. But, she did not have to go through any tough path. Same for Ranbir. They are good but certainly privileged," said a fan. "She is just stating facts and telling it like it is. I see no digs here. Only ignorant dumbasses will disagree. Having the insane luxury of only getting the best projects and roles is what has made Alia an extremely mediocre artist otherwise, what she is today," a fan added. "This tweet keeps coming on my TL. Alia fans and Alia's devars Overacting proves why the path of truth is not easy. Aishwarya Rai mostly gives diplomatic answers for a reason. As whenever she speaks the truth, it creates. Anyway, a good morning to my honest, brave #AishwaryaRaiBachchan," a fan shared.

