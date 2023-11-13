Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Did Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna celebrate Diwali together? Pictures with same background goes viral

    Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna shared pictures from their Diwali celebration which had the same background and same caption.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 13, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

    Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are said to be dating and while the two never opened up about their relationship, their pictures say it all. Fans have recently seen their solo photos with the same background, leading to speculation that they are in a relationship. Again, on the occasion of Diwali, they uploaded images with identical backgrounds, which went viral. 

    Rashmika Mandanna's post

    On Sunday, Rashmika Mandanna treated her fans with a glimpse of her Diwali celebration. The actress looked gorgeous in a beautiful saree and wore minimal makeup. Sharing the post she wrote, "Happy Diwali my loves."

    Vijay Deverakonda's post

    Later, Vijay Deverakonda posted a series of pictures from his Diwali celebrations with his family, and fans couldn't help but notice the setting in the photos, which resembled Rashmika's Diwali shot. Fans noted that the couple used the same captions to wish Diwali on social media. Even Vijay's caption was the same as Rashmika's, "Happy Diwali my loves."

    Same background, same caption

    Not only did their pictures have similar backgrounds, they also had the same captions. 

    Vijay on marriage

    Vijay previously stated that he believed in the institution of marriage. He confessed that in the not-too-distant future, he sees himself as a married man. He was, however, coy about his relationship.

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
