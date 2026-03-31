Former Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Saran lauded 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' as a new benchmark for Indian cinema. He praised its professional execution and Aditya Dhar's direction, comparing it to global filmmaking standards.

Pankaj Saran, the former Deputy National Security Advisor of India, praised the recently released film Dhurandhar: The Revenge calling it a new benchmark for Indian cinema. The film was released in theatres worldwide on March 19. In an interview to ANI, Pankaj Saran highlighted the proffesional execution and authentic depiction of the real incidents in the movie, describing it as an appropriate use of Aditya Dhar's "artisitic" approach to keep up with the global filmmaking standards.

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'A new benchmark for Indian film industry'

"I love the film. I love Dhurandhar 2 more than Dhurandhar 1. I mean, minus the violence, which I thought was a little over the top but I think in terms of cinema, in terms of production, in terms of skills, in terms of quality, I think it sets a new benchmark for the Indian film industry. I think it's going to be very difficult for anyone to match up," said Pankaj Saran. He also compared the film with past Hollywood war movies and praised Dhurandhar's director for creating a movie which matches the standards of global filmmaking.

"You know, we've grown up with seeing all kinds of war movies, but they were so amateurish. This one is really professional. So now, when it comes to the actual film, I mean, look, a lot of these incidents, names, people are real, are true and we've grown up in an era when we were fed with Hollywood films which would make caricatures of Nazis, of the Russians, and create that enemy image, and really challenge your imagination, and you'd buy it all. So I think it's fine if the director has decided to use artistic license to exaggerate a particular story and it's all based on real incidents. I think it needs no justification because it is pretty much in keeping with the culture of movie making globally," added Pankaj Saran.

Box Office Success and Star Cast

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role shows no intention of slowing down at the box office. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie has crossed Rs 800 crore at the box office after it's second weekend from the release.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the movie also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. Actress Yami Gautam also played a cameo in the film. The movie is the direct sequel to Dhurandhar which was released last year. It is the second movie of National Award filmmaker Aditya Dhar. His debut film was Uri: The Surgical Strike which starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. (ANI)