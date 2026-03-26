Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2' is storming the box office, while its song 'Phir Se' by Arijit Singh moves audiences. The track brought actor Ranveer Singh to tears, who shared his emotional reaction with fans on Instagram.

Director Aditya Dhar's spy-thriller 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' is not just delivering big numbers at the box office, but is also touching hearts with its music. The recently released song 'Phir Se' has become a talking point among fans and even brought actor Ranveer Singh to tears. Sung by Arijit Singh, the song captures the emotional journey of Ranveer's character in the film.

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The video features key moments from the story, including scenes of Jaskirat with his family in India and Hamza with his loved ones in Pakistan. These sequences depict both joyful and painful moments, making the song deeply moving.

Ranveer Singh and Fans Share Emotional Reactions

On Wednesday, Ranveer took to his Instagram account to share his reaction after watching the song: "I cried. Full stop. Did you?"

Soon after his post, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. Many said the song made them cry in theatres as well. One fan wrote, "Yes, I cried when this song was played in the theatre." Another commented, "This song hits different." Fans also praised Ranveer's performance in the film. One wrote, "One of your career-best performances, Ranveer Singh. And yes, we all cried for Jaskirat." Another said, "Every brother, every son, every husband, every friend, everyone cried."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Box Office Success and Film Details

Meanwhile, the film continues to storm the box office since its release. Starting with paid previews on March 18, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has been smashing records and drawing packed crowds ever since. The film, which officially hit theatres on March 19, has now inched closer to Rs 1,000 crore worldwide.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' is a sequel to 'Dhurandhar' (2025), which was the highest-grossing Hindi film of that year. Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the project features a multi-starrer cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal. (ANI)