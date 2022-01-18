Dhanush-Aishwaryaa split: Rajinikanth gets support from fans on social media

Fans shower superstar Rajinikanth with support amid his daughter Aishwaryaa and Dhanush's split, praising him for putting up a strong front during Pongal celebrations

After 18 years of togetherness, Tamil star Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have decided to part ways as a couple and start their new journey as friends. Last night, January 17, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa took to their respective social media handles to share the news with their fans. Also, they requested their fans and everyone to respect their decision. Soon after, Aishwaryaa's sister Soundarya, changed her Twitter DP (Display Picture) to a childhood image with her father superstar Rajinikanth and them (Soundarya and Aishwaryaa).

Within hours after the news was out, fans and social media users started tweeting to Rajinikanth to show their love and support to the actor. The divorce news just came after two days after Rajinikanth met with fans and media outside his Chennai house on the occasion of Pongal.

A few social media users shared posts featuring Rajinikanth’s interaction on Pongal last weekend. Some lauded Rajinikanth for putting up a strong front while his elder daughter and son-in-law were going through a personal/family crisis.

A fan tweeted, “And despite knowing all that is happening between Aishwarya & #Dhanush, this man at 71 came out weaving a huge smile so humbly during the New Year and Pongal to meet his fans who were waiting for him. Whatte man!"

“Thalaiva ivalo kastam (He is so much pain)…but you wish us on pongal day… Thalaiva u are gift for us….ur love for fans are beyond… @rajinikanth…we always there for u….You’re a great human being…great father husband…great grandpa… Always there for ur family..good family man," another tweeted.

Some fans also tweeted that, Rajinikanth stay strong during these trying times. “That’s unexpected and shocking! The reasons behind the break-up are none of our business. Just wish you and @ash_r_dhanush all the best for the future! Be strong Thalaivaa @rajinikanth," a fan tweeted.