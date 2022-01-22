Detective Boomrah Review: Know how Boomrah solves a missing man case

The recently launched series of Detective Boomrah on the YouTube channel of Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai was a delight to watch due to the concept served to the audience. A man suddenly appears in a hotel room, and when the staff finds out his presence, he is brought to the office for questioning. He starts murmuring in a different language during questioning and runs to the terrace and jumps. The plot gets thickened as the man never hits the floor and vanishes in thin air. This mysterious happening leads Detective Boomrah and his partner to visit the Heritage hotel to solve the case.

The Saints Art team has infused some traditional and cultural influences into the story by using Khadau and sitar vaadan by enchanting and gorgeous Manisha Sharma, who made her debut with this series. The hotel shots were nicely taken, giving it a grand feeling with a pinch of mystery and haunting.

The episode is of just 15-16minutes which leaves the audience desiring for more as the concept of the series seems to be rushed; better storytelling and narration could have given more depth to the plot. Compared to storytelling for an audible audience, the video format lacks the ingredients to match the current series crop on OTT platforms.

Also Read: Feluda to Boomrah: 5 detective series to binge watch on OTT now

Sam's acting, background score, and comic timing are on the spot but seem abrupt due to lack of built-up due to the episode's short length.

I would suggest watching it as 15 mins of good concept is overpowering all the shortcomings of someone fairly new in the entertainment industry. The hook remains that how Detective Boomrah will solve something like this. Are we looking at a paranormal or sci-fi case of wormholes or time travel? Let's wait for the 2nd instalment of the series to deep dive into the rabbit hole.

Also Read: Detective Boomrah trailer out: Actor Sudhanshu Rai promises to be a thrilling experience