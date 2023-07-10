Deepika Padukone's reaction when Ranbir said, 'It’s NOT right to leave to your girlfriend for another girl'

There are some things in life that can only be understood, and this video of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone is a perfect illustration of how to communicate through your facial expressions. You don't think so? View it, please. Despite their past, Ranbir and Deepika have successfully moved on in their lives and remain quite friendly with one another. Previously, Deepika claimed that Ranbir had cheated on her with Katrina Kaif. She made this claim quite clear on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan, and RK even referred to her as a cruel girl. However, they have now let the past go. They are currently seen promoting in an old video that has leaked on the internet.

Also read: HBO green-lights Harry Potter series adaptation for television; know more

Where Deepika Padukone's side-eyes catch everyone's attention and the netizens are having a field day because they cannot get over it, Ranbir is asked if in real life he would leave his girlfriend for another girl. The Brahmastra actor responds that it is not the right thing to do. Long-term lovers Ranbir and Deepika had trouble maintaining their relationship. Their scandalous romance is still in the news.

In the sequel to Brahmastra, starring Ranbir and Deepika, the actress portrays his mother Jal Astra in Ayan Mukerji's directorial debut. After seeing just a little clip from the movie on the OTT platform, viewers were astonished and eager to see parts 2 and 3. Both performers are currently preoccupied with their individual projects, Animal and Fighter.

Also read: BTS member Jimin shares pictures from WB Harry Potter Studio delighting Potterheads