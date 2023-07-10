Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone's reaction when Ranbir said, 'It’s NOT right to leave to your girlfriend for another girl'

    Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor telling Deepika Padukone that he would not leave her girlfriend for another woman; internet users can't get over the actress's iconic grimace.
     

    Deepika Padukones reaction when Ranbir said Its NOT right to leave to your girlfriend for another girl
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 1:49 PM IST

    There are some things in life that can only be understood, and this video of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone is a perfect illustration of how to communicate through your facial expressions. You don't think so? View it, please. Despite their past, Ranbir and Deepika have successfully moved on in their lives and remain quite friendly with one another. Previously, Deepika claimed that Ranbir had cheated on her with Katrina Kaif. She made this claim quite clear on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan, and RK even referred to her as a cruel girl. However, they have now let the past go. They are currently seen promoting in an old video that has leaked on the internet.

    Also read: HBO green-lights Harry Potter series adaptation for television; know more

    Where Deepika Padukone's side-eyes catch everyone's attention and the netizens are having a field day because they cannot get over it, Ranbir is asked if in real life he would leave his girlfriend for another girl. The Brahmastra actor responds that it is not the right thing to do. Long-term lovers Ranbir and Deepika had trouble maintaining their relationship. Their scandalous romance is still in the news.

    In the sequel to Brahmastra, starring Ranbir and Deepika, the actress portrays his mother Jal Astra in Ayan Mukerji's directorial debut. After seeing just a little clip from the movie on the OTT platform, viewers were astonished and eager to see parts 2 and 3. Both performers are currently preoccupied with their individual projects, Animal and Fighter.

    Also read: BTS member Jimin shares pictures from WB Harry Potter Studio delighting Potterheads

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 1:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan's film gets early morning shows in India RBA

    Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan's film gets early morning shows in India

    Did Erica Lindbeck INDEED delete her Twitter account after 'Futaba AI cover video'? ADC

    Did Erica Lindbeck INDEED delete her Twitter account after 'Futaba AI cover video'? Know here

    Stunning Harry Potter characters transformed into Sabyasachi models using AI; leaves internet baffled snt

    Stunning! Harry Potter characters transformed into Sabyasachi models using AI; leaves internet baffled

    'Bawaal': Kanpur to Auschwitz - Varun Dhawan, Jahnvi Kapoor share their shooting experience MSW

    ‘Bawaal’: Kanpur to Auschwitz - Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor share their shooting experience

    Hazarduari Palace to Bishnupur temples: 10 historical places of West Bengal for all those history lovers ATG EAI

    Hazarduari Palace to Bishnupur temples: 10 historical places of West Bengal for all those history lovers

    Recent Stories

    Top 10 essential rules for Cat Owners: Providing a safe and healthy environment for your feline companion MSW EAI

    Top 10 essential rules for Cat Owners: Providing a safe and healthy environment for your feline companion

    Hyundai Exter launched in India Know all about it gcw

    Hyundai Exter launched in India! Know all about it

    Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar disappointed after surprise visit to waste treatment plants vkp

    Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar disappointed after surprise visit to waste treatment plants

    cricket Ashes 2023: Will David Warner play Old Trafford clash? Australia's Pat Cummins keeps options open osf

    Ashes 2023: Will David Warner play Old Trafford clash? Australia's Pat Cummins keeps options open

    Monsoon Mayhem in North India: PM Modi reviews situation, speaks to officials

    BREAKING: Monsoon Mayhem in North India: PM Modi reviews situation, speaks to officials

    Recent Videos

    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon