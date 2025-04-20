Singham Again: Rohit Shetty Praises Deepika Padukone's Dedication During Pregnancy
Deepika Padukone's unwavering dedication shone brightly during the filming of "Singham Again," where she worked despite being pregnant.
Deepika Padukone and Rohit Shetty
Deepika Padukone, known for her professionalism and grace, has once again set an inspiring example. During the filming of "Singham Again," she worked tirelessly despite being four months pregnant. Director Rohit Shetty recently lauded her commitment, emphasizing the rare and meaningful relationships in the film industry. This heartfelt praise sheds light on the bond shared between the filmmaker and his trusted collaborators.
Deepika's Unwavering Professionalism
Rohit Shetty revealed that Deepika continued to shoot for "Singham Again" during her pregnancy, showcasing her dedication to her craft. Her portrayal of Lady Singham added depth and strength to the film, making her an integral part of the project. This act of commitment has left a lasting impression on the entire team.
Rohit Shetty on Rare Bonds in Bollywood
The director highlighted the value of genuine relationships in an industry often perceived as superficial. He expressed his gratitude for the trust and loyalty shared with stars like Deepika, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh. According to Rohit Shetty, such bonds are built on mutual respect and shared experiences over time.
He said, "There are 2-3 people (I can call up at 2 am). There’s Ajay sir, Ranveer Singh, Deepika. I’m very close to them. When only the last schedule of our film (Singham Again) was pending, Deepika was four months pregnant. But she came for the shoot."