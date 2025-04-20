Image Credit : Google

The director highlighted the value of genuine relationships in an industry often perceived as superficial. He expressed his gratitude for the trust and loyalty shared with stars like Deepika, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh. According to Rohit Shetty, such bonds are built on mutual respect and shared experiences over time.

He said, "There are 2-3 people (I can call up at 2 am). There’s Ajay sir, Ranveer Singh, Deepika. I’m very close to them. When only the last schedule of our film (Singham Again) was pending, Deepika was four months pregnant. But she came for the shoot."