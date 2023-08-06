Entertainment

Alia Bhatt to Dia Mirza: 7 environment activist Bollywood actors

These Bollywood actors use their platform and influence to raise awareness about environmental issues and inspire positive change among their fans and the broader public.

Alia Bhatt

A vocal supporter of environmental causes, Alia Bhatt has championed campaigns on plastic pollution, afforestation, and sustainable living.

Juhi Chawla

A passionate environmentalist, Juhi Chawla has been involved in several initiatives promoting green living and sustainable development.

Amitabh Bachchan

One of India's most iconic actors, Amitabh Bachchan, has lent his support to various environmental campaigns, raising awareness on climate change and conservation.

Randeep Hooda

An actor and wildlife enthusiast, Randeep Hooda is known for his efforts to protect endangered species and promote eco-friendly practices.

John Abraham

Besides his successful acting career, John Abraham actively works towards environmental causes, including wildlife preservation and marine conservation.

Gul Panag

An avid environmental advocate, Gul Panag has been vocal about issues like renewable energy, water conservation, and waste management.

Dia Mirza

A UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, Dia Mirza is known for her advocacy for environmental conservation, wildlife protection, and sustainable living.

