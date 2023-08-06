Alia Bhatt to Dia Mirza: 7 environment activist Bollywood actors

Entertainment
These Bollywood actors use their platform and influence to raise awareness about environmental issues and inspire positive change among their fans and the broader public.
A vocal supporter of environmental causes, Alia Bhatt has championed campaigns on plastic pollution, afforestation, and sustainable living.
A passionate environmentalist, Juhi Chawla has been involved in several initiatives promoting green living and sustainable development.
One of India's most iconic actors, Amitabh Bachchan, has lent his support to various environmental campaigns, raising awareness on climate change and conservation.
An actor and wildlife enthusiast, Randeep Hooda is known for his efforts to protect endangered species and promote eco-friendly practices.
Besides his successful acting career, John Abraham actively works towards environmental causes, including wildlife preservation and marine conservation.
An avid environmental advocate, Gul Panag has been vocal about issues like renewable energy, water conservation, and waste management.
A UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, Dia Mirza is known for her advocacy for environmental conservation, wildlife protection, and sustainable living.