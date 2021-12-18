'Decoupled' Review: Netizens find R Madhavan, Surveen series ‘realistic and engaging’

The latest web series featuring R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla has become a hit among the viewers. The fans have expressed their delight in watching the show on Twitter.

Netflix released its new web series ‘Decoupled’ on December 17, starring actors R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla. The show’s engaging plotline has hit well with the audiences as they took to Twitter to review the movie.

‘Decoupled’ is a series about a couple who is facing issues in their marriage but are together for their child. The couple announces their separation and throws a party for it, further exposing the weird relationships in their life. Other than the two lead actors, Netflix’s ‘Decoupled’ also features actors Dilnaaz Irani, Raaj Vishwakarma, Siddhartha Sharma, Atul Kumar and Srestha Banerjee among others.

The web series has garnered positive responses from the viewers who shared their reviews of the show on their respective Twitter handles. One of the users wrote about how the show has brought a lot of conversations to the table that are often not discussed in the real life. Another user wrote that the show was entertaining and fun.

‘Decoupled’ has also been called as a reflection of people wrote another user mentioned that the series is full of wit and also had a fresh and entertaining plot. At the same time, there are many fans who said that 'Decoupled' is a binge-worthy show which has steller performances by R Mahdhavan and Surveen Chawla.

R Madhavan’s performance has also been hailed by social media users. According to one of the users, R Madhavan has never been disappointed with his performance, and with ‘Decoupled’ too, he has maintained his graph in the entertaining show.

The series has also been termed as a nice watch, especially after a stressful and hectic day, according to another social media user. The Twiterratis also hailed the cameo of writer Chetan Bhagat. However, one thing that remained common in most reviews was that the show has reflected upon the true side of people in a relationship, further adding that the show is worth binge-watching over the weekend.

Here are some of the tweets that reviewed this R Madhavan, Surveen Chawla show: