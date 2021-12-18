  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Decoupled' Review: Netizens find R Madhavan, Surveen series ‘realistic and engaging’

    The latest web series featuring R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla has become a hit among the viewers. The fans have expressed their delight in watching the show on Twitter.

    Decoupled Review Netizens find R Madhavan Surveen series realistic and engaging drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 18, 2021, 2:06 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Netflix released its new web series ‘Decoupled’ on December 17, starring actors R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla. The show’s engaging plotline has hit well with the audiences as they took to Twitter to review the movie.

    ‘Decoupled’ is a series about a couple who is facing issues in their marriage but are together for their child. The couple announces their separation and throws a party for it, further exposing the weird relationships in their life. Other than the two lead actors, Netflix’s ‘Decoupled’ also features actors Dilnaaz Irani, Raaj Vishwakarma, Siddhartha Sharma, Atul Kumar and Srestha Banerjee among others.

    The web series has garnered positive responses from the viewers who shared their reviews of the show on their respective Twitter handles. One of the users wrote about how the show has brought a lot of conversations to the table that are often not discussed in the real life. Another user wrote that the show was entertaining and fun.

    ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home to Bob Biswas, Don’t look Up, and more, things you should watch in December

    ‘Decoupled’ has also been called as a reflection of people wrote another user mentioned that the series is full of wit and also had a fresh and entertaining plot. At the same time, there are many fans who said that 'Decoupled' is a binge-worthy show which has steller performances by R Mahdhavan and Surveen Chawla. 

    R Madhavan’s performance has also been hailed by social media users. According to one of the users, R Madhavan has never been disappointed with his performance, and with ‘Decoupled’ too, he has maintained his graph in the entertaining show.

    ALSO READ: The Railway Men: R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu, Babil Khan starrer in YRF series on Bhopal Gas Tragedy

    The series has also been termed as a nice watch, especially after a stressful and hectic day, according to another social media user. The Twiterratis also hailed the cameo of writer Chetan Bhagat. However, one thing that remained common in most reviews was that the show has reflected upon the true side of people in a relationship, further adding that the show is worth binge-watching over the weekend.

    Here are some of the tweets that reviewed this R Madhavan, Surveen Chawla show:

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2021, 2:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Allu Arjun Pushpa beats his Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo at Day 1 box office collection earns Rs 40 crore drb

    Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ beats his ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ at Day 1 box office collection; earns Rs 40 crore

    Sex and the City actor Chris Noth accused of rape sexual assault Mr Big rejects allegations drb

    'Sex and the City' actor Chris Noth, accused of rape, sexual assault; ‘Mr Big' rejects allegations

    Happy birthday Richa Chadha: Here's how she fell in love with Ali Fazal SCJ

    Happy birthday Richa Chadha: Here's how she fell in love with Ali Fazal

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 ends today: Neena Gupta blames Amitabh Bachchan SCJ

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 ends today: Neena Gupta blames Amitabh Bachchan

    Alia Bhatt looks hot in a pink bikini [PHOTOS] SCJ

    Alia Bhatt slays pink bikini, as she hits pool with her friends [Photos]

    Recent Stories

    Novak Djokovic glorified with Serbian stamps; joins Roger Federer-ayh

    Novak Djokovic glorified with Serbian stamps; joins Roger Federer

    India tests new-generation nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni Prime

    India tests new-generation nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni Prime

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 18 preview: COVID-curbed weekend, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 18 preview: Top 4 teams in action in COVID-curbed weekend

    IPL 2022 mega auction Does Ravichandran Ashwin wants to return to Chennai Super Kings CSK Spinner gives whistle-podu response

    IPL 2022: Does R Ashwin want to return to Chennai Super Kings? Spinner gives 'whistle-podu' response (WATCH)

    Allu Arjun Pushpa beats his Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo at Day 1 box office collection earns Rs 40 crore drb

    Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ beats his ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ at Day 1 box office collection; earns Rs 40 crore

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bangal: SCEB is doing its best, but it's not enough - Jose Manuel Diaz after NEUFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB is doing its best, but it's not enough - Jose Manuel Diaz after NEUFC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs SCEB, Match Highlights (Game 32): SC East Bengal stays winless, loses to NorthEast United 0-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 32): SC East Bengal stays winless, loses to NorthEast United 0-2

    Video Icon
    why US cdc recommends pfizer moderna covid-19 vaccine over j&J shot blood clots coronavirus

    Here's why US CDC has recommended Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over J&J shot

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bengal: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don't have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don’t have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw

    Video Icon