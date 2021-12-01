Spider-Man: No Way Home to Bob Biswas, Don’t look Up, and more, things you should watch in December

As the last month of the year has arrived, a hoard of movies and web series are releasing on various platforms and in theatres that you must not miss. Presenting you a list of -must-watch content that is releasing in December. While Marvel Studios’ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will hit the Indian theatres on December 16, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ is eyeing a release on December 22. For you to not miss out on great content, here is a list of films and web series that are being released in December on various streaming platforms as well as theatres.



The Power of the Dog

Release date: December 1

Where: Netflix

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch plays the role of a bossy rancher who tortures his rancher brother (Jesse Plemons) and his wife (Kirsten Dunst), psychologically. The film is set in the 1920 American West and is directed by Jane Campion.

The Power of the Dog is being regarded as one of the best films of 2021 and has also received tremendous reviews at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

Bob Biswas

Release Date: December 3

Where: Zee5

This Abhishek Bachchan film is a sequel spin-off to ‘Kahani’ a National Award-winning thriller by writer-director Sujoy Ghosh. Abhishek Bachchan will be seen essaying the role of ‘Bob Biswas’ as a middle-aged hitman. One fine day when Bob Biswas wakes up from his come, he seems to have forgotten most of his life, including his profession, wife (Chitrangada Singh) and two kids. He finds himself at the middle of a moral crossroads when he's driven into the old job. Diya Annapurna Ghosh, daughter of Sujoy Ghosh has directed this film.

Cobalt Blue

Release Date: December 3

Where: Netflix

Sachin Kundalkar's best-selling LGTBQ novel had finally come to life as it has been adapted in life after over three years since it was first announced. The film is a love triangle between a brother (Neelay Mehendale), and a sister (Anjali Sivaraman) falling in love with the same man (Prateik Babbar). The film is set in the early 1990s.

Money Heist

Release date: December 3

Where: Netflix

The final season of the popular show ‘Money Heist’ is one of the most anticipated shows of the year. The second part of the fifth season will witness the unfolding of more drama and suspense.

Aarya

Release Date: December 10

Where: Disney+ Hotstar

Sushmita Sen starrer ‘Aarya’ is back with a fresh season. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series stars actors Jayant Kripalani, Sikandar Kher and Vikas Kumar, among others.

Aranyak

Release date: December 10

Where: Netflix

Raveena Tandon makes her debut on the OOT with ‘Aranyak’. Here she plays the role of a Himachal Pradesh cop who wants to work on a case of a foreign tourist’s daughter going missing. The crime-thriller will showcase Ranveena in a never-seen-before role.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Release date: December 16

Where: Cinemas

This Marvel Studios movie needs no introduction. Fans of Marvel Cinemas are eagerly waiting for the release of this movie which will feature Tom Holland as ‘Spider-Man and Pater Parker’, and Benedict Cumberbatch as ‘Dr Strange’. The film will unleash all the villains to battle with the Spidey.

Decoupled

Where: December 17

Where: Netflix

If you have watched the trailer of this film, you’d know how hilarious it will turn out to be. R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla play a separated couple trying to stay together for their daughter. The film is directed by National Award-winning Hardik Mehta while Vikramaditya Motwane has backed the film.

The Witcher

Release Date: December 17

Where: Netflix

The second season of ‘The Witcher’, a fantasy series, has a lot more mayhem to display than it previous season. While all seasons of the show would release on the same date, the third season has already been announced.

The Matrix Resurrections

Release date: December 22

Where: Cinemas + HBO Max

Priyanka Chopra will be seen in this film starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the lead roles. This fourth Matrix movie; the first one was wrapped 18 years ago. The film will release in multiple languages in India and would also be available on HBO Max for the first month in the US.

Don't Look Up

Release date: December 24

Where: Netflix

For this satirical black comedy, Netflix spent over $55 million to pair up Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. ‘Don't Look Up ‘ will also see Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance, Himesh Patel, Ron Perlman, Matthew Perry, Kid Cudi, and Chris Evans. It has been written and directed by Adam McKay.

Minnal Murali

Release date: December 24

Where: Netflix

Minnal Murali is a story of an ordinary man with superpowers. The film is set in the 1990s, and Tovino Thomas plays the lead in the film. Guru Somasundaram, Aju Varghese and Harisree Ashokan will also be seen in this film.

The Book of Boba Fett

Release date: December 29

Where: Disney+ Hotstar

Temeura Morrison plays the lead role of Boba Fett (Temeura Morrison) in this Star Wars series. This series as been referred to as ‘The Mandalorian season 2.5’, and is awaited by the fans of Star Wars.

