    'Deadpool & Wolverine': Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's film features many MCU Easter Eggs; read details

    Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will reunite as the strong superhero pair in Deadpool and Wolverine's forthcoming film. Have you watched the teaser yet? Check out here.

    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 2:45 PM IST

    After months of speculation, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are reunited in their following movie, Deadpool and Wolverine. In the teaser, the characters that created Deadpool and Wolverine were introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The teaser opens with the original Deadpool cast celebrating Wade Wilson's birthday.

    He is then placed in front of Paradox, who introduces him to the characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe chronology. It displays glimpses of Captain America, Thor, and Iron Man. Ryan Reynolds' character, Wade Wilson, then refers to himself as the 'Messiah'... 'Marvel Jesus'. Deadpool also references the X-Men before Hugh Jackman's Wolverine appeared in the picture. The Deadpool and Wolverine teaser promises spectacular sequences, a more faithful representation of the comic book, and the introduction of additional X-Man characters.

    The producers revealed the teaser at the Super Bowl 2024. Marvel fans crowded the comments section when the teaser was released.

    One user wrote, "Deadpool in a wig getting kidnapped by the TVS is the most Deadpool thing ever". Another commented, "Your little cinematic universe, is going to change forever, the best line". "Broooo. Marvel Jesus, I wasn't conscious Wolverine, The TVA and all the corny jokes we needed this let's goooo", wrote the third user.

    Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Jackson following the X-Men flicks. Wolverine and Deadpool will reunite in the next film, following their appearances in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009). Gavin Hood directed the fourth installment in the franchise. The film also starred Liev Schreiber, Danny Huston, and Dominic Monaghan.

    Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine, which stars Hugh Jackman, Emma Corin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Matthew Macfayden, and Karan Soni. Deadpool and Wolverine are set to be published on July 26.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 2:46 PM IST
