Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding invitation OUT

Entertainment
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to get married soon in Goa. The couple has not revealed anything, but the wedding preparations are in full swing.
Meanwhile, their wedding invitation has gone viral on social media. The invitation has gone viral on many social media sites. And it looks stunningly magnificent, exuding majesty.
The invitation card depicts the significant ritual and additional rites in a painting manner. The venue is painted, giving us an idea of how it will appear.
The first invitation gives us Greek thoughts with its white and blue colours. The second mandap is put up with a seashore setting.
Their hashtag # AbDonoBhagnaNi has also gone viral in the midst of this. Rakul Preet Singh has spoken out on the value of having the "right partner".
They've been dating for a long and frequently share lovely moments on social media and at public events.
However, both Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have kept quiet about their marriage speculations, and an official announcement is still anticipated.
It will be a three-day event starting from February 19-21. It is expected to be an elaborate event.
The wedding is limited to close friends, relatives and family members. Hence, they have not invited many for the occasion.
According to a Hindustan Times report, the couple has chosen Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra, and Tarun Tahiliani for the wedding ceremonial outfit.