David Jacobs passes away at 84; 5 things to know about the creator

David Jacobs, the creator of the legendary television programmes Dallas and Knots Landing, died at the age of 84. What you probably didn't know about the author is as follows:

David Jacobs, the well-known creator of the popular TV series Dallas and Knots Landing from the 1980s, has died. He was 84. Jacob's son confirmed to several media outlets on Tuesday that his father passed away on August 20 at Providence St. Joseph Medical Centre in Burbank, California, as a result of complications from Alzheimer's disease. With the creation of the 14-season primetime serial opera Dallas and its tremendously popular spin-off series Knots Landing, Jacobs made an enduring impression on the television landscape.

He had a child named Albyn with actress Lynn Pleshette when they were married, but their union eventually broke down and they divorced. He later wed Diana, with whom he had Aaron and Molly as children.

He later wed Diana, with whom he had Aaron and Molly as children. In order to be nearer to his daughter, Jacobs moved to Los Angeles, where he also tried his hand at screenwriting. Dallas was eventually adapted from his pilot script for an untitled miniseries. His career as a writer and producer was cemented when the series was picked up as an ongoing one due to its immense popularity.

In addition to his work as a TV writer, Jacobs also served as an executive producer on a number of shows, such as Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and Homefront, the latter of which earned him two Emmy nominations in 1992 and 1993.

Jacobs' work as a story editor for the 1976–1978 ABC drama Family, which ran for five seasons, marked the beginning of his cinematic career. That led to him signing a contract with Warner Bros.-affiliated American film company Lorimar Productions.

There, he met development executive Michael Filerman, with whom he struck up a close friendship. Scenes from a Marriage, a 1973 Swedish miniseries about a marriage breaking apart, was the inspiration for Jacobs' idea for an American adaptation. However, Jacobs wanted the new series to focus on four couples rather than just one.

