Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    David Jacobs passes away at 84; 5 things to know about the creator

    David Jacobs, the creator of the legendary television programmes Dallas and Knots Landing, died at the age of 84. What you probably didn't know about the author is as follows:

    David Jacobs passes away at 84; 5 things to know about the creator ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 8:33 PM IST

    David Jacobs, the well-known creator of the popular TV series Dallas and Knots Landing from the 1980s, has died. He was 84. Jacob's son confirmed to several media outlets on Tuesday that his father passed away on August 20 at Providence St. Joseph Medical Centre in Burbank, California, as a result of complications from Alzheimer's disease. With the creation of the 14-season primetime serial opera Dallas and its tremendously popular spin-off series Knots Landing, Jacobs made an enduring impression on the television landscape. What you should know about the well-known creator is as follows:

    ALSO READ: Is Sarah Jessica Parker's series 'And Just Like That' going to have a third season? Read THIS

    • He had a child named Albyn with actress Lynn Pleshette when they were married, but their union eventually broke down and they divorced. He later wed Diana, with whom he had Aaron and Molly as children. He had a child named Albyn with actress Lynn Pleshette when they were married, but their union eventually broke down and they divorced.
    • He later wed Diana, with whom he had Aaron and Molly as children. In order to be nearer to his daughter, Jacobs moved to Los Angeles, where he also tried his hand at screenwriting. Dallas was eventually adapted from his pilot script for an untitled miniseries. His career as a writer and producer was cemented when the series was picked up as an ongoing one due to its immense popularity.
    • In addition to his work as a TV writer, Jacobs also served as an executive producer on a number of shows, such as Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and Homefront, the latter of which earned him two Emmy nominations in 1992 and 1993. 
    • Jacobs' work as a story editor for the 1976–1978 ABC drama Family, which ran for five seasons, marked the beginning of his cinematic career. That led to him signing a contract with Warner Bros.-affiliated American film company Lorimar Productions.
    • There, he met development executive Michael Filerman, with whom he struck up a close friendship. Scenes from a Marriage, a 1973 Swedish miniseries about a marriage breaking apart, was the inspiration for Jacobs' idea for an American adaptation. However, Jacobs wanted the new series to focus on four couples rather than just one.

    ALSO READ: Playback singer, Nanjiyamma buys new car; ‘Ayyappanum Koshyum’ fame trending on social media

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 8:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandrayaan 3 Landed: Mohanlal, Allu Arjun and others congratulate and hail ISRO vma

    Chandrayaan 3 Landed: Mohanlal, Allu Arjun and others congratulate and hail ISRO

    Chandrayaan 3 Landed: Sharmila Tagore, Angad Bedi congratulates Indians on soft landing; proud day for Indians ATG

    Chandrayaan 3 Landed: Sharmila Tagore, Angad Bedi congratulate on soft landing; proud day for Indians

    Rajinikanth was once told to quit fighting in movies; know the reason here ADC

    Rajinikanth was once told to quit fighting in movies; know the reason here

    'King of Kotha' to 'Ramachandra Boss & Co.': 5 Onam release movies soon to hit theatres LMA

    ‘King of Kotha’ to ‘Ramachandra Boss & Co.”: 5 Onam release movies soon to hit theatres

    Kushi Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film gets U/A certificate; know details ADC

    Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film gets U/A certificate; know details

    Recent Stories

    'What Jumka?' to 'Jalebi Baby': 10 best songs to dance at your Sangeet MSW EAI

    'What Jumka?' to 'Jalebi Baby': 10 best songs to dance at your Sangeet

    Congress faces backlash for crediting Nehru, not ISRO after Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing

    'Petty... grow up...' Congress faces backlash for crediting Nehru, not ISRO after Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing

    Here is how Elon Musk reacted to Chandrayaan 3 budget being less than Interstellar gcw

    Here's how Elon Musk reacted to Chandrayaan-3's budget being less than Interstellar

    Sports Sachin Tendulkar, Sania Mirza and Virender Sehwag shower praises on Chandrayaan-3's success osf

    Sachin Tendulkar, Sania Mirza and Virender Sehwag shower praises on Chandrayaan-3's success

    Chandrayaan 3 Landed: Mohanlal, Allu Arjun and others congratulate and hail ISRO vma

    Chandrayaan 3 Landed: Mohanlal, Allu Arjun and others congratulate and hail ISRO

    Recent Videos

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon
    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Video Icon
    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon