Actor Dave Coulier addressed fans' concerns about his changed appearance and voice, revealing they are side effects of radiation for throat cancer. He shared he lost 45 pounds but noted his prognosis for both his cancers is good.

Dave Coulier Addresses Health Concerns

Actor and comedian Dave Coulier has shared a fresh update about his health while speaking about the side effects of his cancer treatment. According to PEOPLE magazine, the 66-year-old actor recently posted a video on Instagram where he addressed fans who had been concerned about his appearance and voice changes.

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Coulier said that the changes were caused by the extensive radiation treatment he underwent for throat cancer. In the video, Coulier told fans that he had noticed people commenting that he looked and sounded different. Speaking about his health, he said, "The last time I did some of you said that I look differently, and I sound differently, and I do."

Explaining the reason behind the changes, he added, "What you're seeing is the side effects of extensive radiation that I went through for carcinoma in my throat. I haven't been able to eat solid food in months. So I've lost 45 pounds, that's what you're seeing." View this post on Instagram A post shared by AwearMarket (@awear.market) Coulier also shared that the treatment affected his voice as well. "So you're right on with what you're seeing and what you're hearing," he said.

A History of Cancer Battles

The actor was first diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in November 2024, as per the publication. A few months later, he revealed that he was cancer-free. However, in December 2025, he shared that he had been diagnosed with p16 squamous carcinoma, a type of head and neck cancer found at the base of the tongue.

Positive Prognosis

Earlier this year, in February, he said he was in remission. Giving another positive health update, Coulier said that his recent PET scans showed encouraging results. "The prognosis looks good for both the carcinoma in my throat and the lymphoma. So we're very pleased with all of that," he shared.

The actor also said that his hair had started growing back nearly 18 months after his lymphoma diagnosis. Along with focusing on recovery, Coulier shared that he has been spending time on artwork, creative writing and his wellness brand, Awear Market.

The Importance of Early Detection

Earlier, while speaking to PEOPLE magazine in December, Coulier spoke about how regular scans helped doctors detect his second cancer early. "It turns out, if I hadn't had that PET scan, then they wouldn't have had this early of a detection and I'd have been in a world of pain soon," he had said.

He also called early detection life-saving and added, "Early detection has saved my life twice." (ANI)