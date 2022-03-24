Dasvi trailer makes Amitabh Bachchan declare Abhishek Bachchan as his ‘heir’

Amitabh Bachchan is mighty impressed with son Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming movie's trailer. On Wednesday, makers of Dasvi starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrit Kaur released the trailer on social media. After watching the trailer, Big B took to Twitter to share how proud he felt of his son Abhishek. Senior Bachchan was so overjoyed after watching glimpses of Abhishek Bachchan’s performance in Dasv trailer that he instantly declared him his heir, that too in the most iconic way.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, and to his personal blog, Amitabh Bachchan used his father Harishvansh Rai Bachchan’s poem to declare Abhishek Bachchan as his heir. And not just that, Big B used his own dialogue –‘Bas keh diya, toh keh diya’, from his movie Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham for the same.

Sharing Dasvi’s trailer, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter: "Mere bete, bete hone se tum mere uttradhikari nahi hoge. Jo mere uttradhikari honge, wo mere bete honge (My son, you won't become my heir by virtue of being my son. Those who will be my heir, will be my sons). --Harivansh Rai Bachchan.”

In the same tweet, using his iconic dialogue from Karan Johar’s Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, Amitabh Bachchan further wrote, “Abhishek, tum mere uttradhikari hoge, bus keh diya to keh diya (You will be my heir. I have said it.)."

Abhishek Bachchan soon took notice of senior Bachchan’s tweet and posted a loving reply for his father. "Love you Pa, always and eternally," Junior Bachchan wrote with an emoticon.

But Twitter is not the only place where the proud father, Abmitabh Bachchan, praised his son Abhishek Bachcha. Amitabh also took to his personal blog to expressed his feelings: "Such pride in the progeny, or as they call it humorously --my progress report! The greatest joy for a Father is to witness the achievements of his children .. to savour the glory they bring to his name .. to be in the recognition as the Father of Abhishek, rather the other way round .. and Abhishek sums it up for me .. I have given this example often through one of babuji’s poem on the ‘vasiyatnama’ the WILL of inheritance, that is written for the progeny on the passing of the elder ..one of the most prominent lines of the verse are: my sons will not be my inheritors my heir apparent, my successors, just because they are my sons; instead they that are my successors, my uttaradhikari’s, shall be my sons."

"And with immense pride I do say that Abhishek is my ‘uttaradhikaari’ ..his continued efforts, at attempting different and dare I say difficult roles, to portray, are not just a challenge, but a mirror shown to the world of cinema, on his ability as an actor and for them to assuage his credibility and tenacity! They that criticise and ridicule the inability of another, for their inadequacy on a subject, do so, because they themselves do not have the capacity or the ability for the adequacy of the subject," he further wrote in the long blog post.