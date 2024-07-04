Karnataka

Renukaswamy murder case: Police reasons to extend judicial custody

Renukaswamy murder case overview

 Explore the reasons behind the extension of judicial custody for the accused in the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case.

Severity of charges

Accused of murder and evidence destruction, the case involves seventeen individuals facing serious allegations.

Cosnpiracy allegations

Investigation reveals a conspiracy among the accused to commit the crime and destroy crucial evidence.

Evidence tampering

Post-incident, the accused allegedly tampered with physical, technical, and scientific evidence critical to the case.

Financial findings

 Police recovered Rs. 83,65,500 from the accused, underscoring the financial aspects of the investigation.

Technical evidence

Mobile phones and DVR recordings are pivotal in establishing the accused's roles in the crime.

Eyewitness identification

Eyewitness identification procedures are crucial, preventing potential interference if bail is granted.

Influence and intimidation

Accused with influential backgrounds raise concerns of witness intimidation and evidence destruction.
 

SIM card issues

Use of SIM cards under false identities complicates the tracing of crucial communications.
 

Continuing investigation

The case remains under investigation, ensuring thorough procedures to achieve justice.

