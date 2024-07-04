Renukaswamy murder case: Police reasons to extend judicial custody

Karnataka
Explore the reasons behind the extension of judicial custody for the accused in the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case.
Accused of murder and evidence destruction, the case involves seventeen individuals facing serious allegations.
Investigation reveals a conspiracy among the accused to commit the crime and destroy crucial evidence.
Post-incident, the accused allegedly tampered with physical, technical, and scientific evidence critical to the case.
Police recovered Rs. 83,65,500 from the accused, underscoring the financial aspects of the investigation.
Mobile phones and DVR recordings are pivotal in establishing the accused's roles in the crime.
Eyewitness identification procedures are crucial, preventing potential interference if bail is granted.
Accused with influential backgrounds raise concerns of witness intimidation and evidence destruction.
Use of SIM cards under false identities complicates the tracing of crucial communications.
The case remains under investigation, ensuring thorough procedures to achieve justice.