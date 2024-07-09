Renukaswamy murder case: Darshan, Pavithra Gowda's fingerprints found on objects belonging to victim

The investigation also revealed that Darshan and Pavithra Gowda were using SIM cards that were reportedly registered in someone else's name.

In a significant breakthrough in the Renuka Swamy murder investigation, it has been revealed that the Karnataka police have acquired over 200 pieces of physical and technical evidence. An official has disclosed that several of these artefacts bear the fingerprints of actors Darshan and Pavithra Gowda, who are also charged in the case.

"Evidence was gathered from the shed where the murder occurred, the security guard's room where the corpse was held, the vehicle used for transportation, the location where the body was deposited, the victim's clothing and the weapons used in the attack. Fingerprints from the accused's clothing were also analysed. The preliminary forensic assessment confirms that the fingerprints match those of the accused. This evidence would help the prosecution's case in the next trial," stated an unnamed police officer, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Not only that, but the invThe probe also foundere using SIM cards that were supposedly registethatn someone else's name. Darshan's contact number wnamegistered in CP Hemanth's name, but Pavithra's number was registered in Manoj's name.

Darshregistered in Manoj's nameth the Renuka Swamy murder case. Swamy was discovered dead in Bengaluru on June 8, 2024. He worked at an Apollo Pharmacy facility in Chitradurga.

Renuka allegedly sent nasty texts to Kannada actress Pavithra Gowad, a friend of Darshan's. Renuka Swamy was killed, and his corpse was allegedly thrown in a canal near Kamaksshipalya, Bengaluru, in front of Darshan. Eight of the accused have allegedly implicated Darshan, stating he was present during Renuka Swamy's attack. The Kannada actor was detained on June 11.

Darshan's wife, Vijayalakshmi, recently submitted a letter to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner emphasising that she is the actor's sole legally wedded wife and that Pavithra Gowda, the primary culprit in the fan murder case, is simply a friend. "I have complete trust in the judges and think that the law will take its course. Pavithra Gowda is my husband's acquaintance, but she is not his wife. I am Darshan's sole legally married wife, and we married on May 19, 2003, at Dharmasthala (a Hindu pilgrimage centre)," Vijayalakshmi stated.

Latest Videos