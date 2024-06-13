Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Darshan fan murder case: Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Kannada actor's ongoing investigation; here's what he said

    Kannada actor Darshan's arrest in murder case: Popular filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma gave his views about the ongoing Darshan Murder Case investigation. RGV took to X and called the event a ‘bizarreness of the star worship syndrome.’

    Darshan fan murder case: Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Kannada actor's ongoing investigation; here's what filmmaker said RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 13, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

    Ram Gopal Varma commented on the Darshan murder case. Thoogudeepa, a Kannada actor, and his wife Pavithra Gowda have been detained in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy, a pharmacy employee. He allegedly sent nasty texts to Kannada actress Pavithra Gowad, Darshan's buddy. While the inquiry continues, RGV took to X and described the turn of events as a 'bizarreness of the star worship condition.' 

    “A film maker is supposed to start shoot only after the screenplay is finalised but lots of times makers still are writing when shooting is going on but in DARSHAN ‘s murder case the screenplay started getting written after the film already released,” the Rangeela director said.

    Also Read: Captain America to Gifted-7 popular movies of Chris Evans to watch

    “A star using one die hard fan to kill another die hard fan who was interfering in his personal life is a fit example of the bizarreness of the star worship syndrome ..Fans wanting to order how their stars should run their lives is a unavoidable side effect of the same syndrome,” he added. 

    About the Darshan murder case:
    Renuka, the victim in the case, is said to have sent filthy texts to Kannada actress Pavithra Gowad. Renuka was slain, and his corpse was allegedly thrown in a canal near Kamaksshipalya, Bengaluru, in front of Darshan.

    On June 8, 2024, the victim's body was found near Bengaluru's Sumanahalli Bridge. According to reports, he was fatally injured with a wooden log. The criminals planned to dispose of the body in the Vrushabhavati valley, but it was discovered trapped and being messed with by dogs. Eight of the accused have allegedly implicated Darshan, citing his attendance during Renuka Swamy's attack.

    Also Read: Disha Patani turns 32: Luxury cars to apartments, net worth here

    Darshan was detained by Bengaluru police from Mysuru on Tuesday (June 11). He was subsequently transferred to Bengaluru and held in police custody for six days. Police are looking into the actor's participation in the Renuka Swamy murder case. Karnataka police also confiscated Darshan's phone. Pavithra has also been brought into jail. 

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2024, 12:31 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandu Champion' FIRST review: Paralympic Gold Medallist Murlikant Petkar praises Kartik Aaryan's movie; Read ATG

    'Chandu Champion' FIRST review: Paralympic Gold Medallist Murlikant Petkar praises Kartik Aaryan's movie; Read

    CONFIRMED! Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal are getting married, wedding audio invitation leaked RKK

    CONFIRMED! Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal are getting married, wedding audio invitation leaked

    Anushka Sharma loses cool during India Pakistan World Cup Match in New York; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

    Anushka Sharma loses cool during India- Pakistan World Cup Match in New York; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

    Renukaswamy murder case: Is Vijayalakshmi, Actor Darshan wife considering seperation? vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Is Vijayalakshmi, Actor Darshan's wife considering seperation?

    Karan Johar moves court against 'Shaadi Ke director Karan aur Johar' makers for unlawfully using his name ATG

    Karan Johar moves court against 'Shaadi Ke director Karan aur Johar' makers for unlawfully using his name

    Recent Stories

    Rihanna wears Manish Malhotra's ruby choker, Sabyasachi diamond necklace RKK

    Rihanna wears Manish Malhotra ruby choker, Sabyasachi diamond necklace

    Aliens might be 'walking among us' disguised as humans, living in 'stealth' civilization: New Harvard study snt

    Aliens might be 'walking among us' disguised as humans, living in 'stealth' civilization: New Harvard study

    Sunny Leone stopped by Kerala University from performing on campus ATG

    Sunny Leone stopped by Kerala University from performing on campus

    International Yoga Day 2024: Can yoga reduce blood pressure? 5 poses to manage hypertension RBA

    International Yoga Day 2024: Can yoga reduce blood pressure? 5 poses to manage hypertension

    Bengaluru: BBMP clears 1,259 unauthorized flex banners, registers 12 FIRs vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP clears 1,259 unauthorized flex banners, registers 12 FIRs

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon