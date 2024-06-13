Darshan fan murder case: Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Kannada actor's ongoing investigation; here's what he said

Kannada actor Darshan's arrest in murder case: Popular filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma gave his views about the ongoing Darshan Murder Case investigation. RGV took to X and called the event a ‘bizarreness of the star worship syndrome.’

Ram Gopal Varma commented on the Darshan murder case. Thoogudeepa, a Kannada actor, and his wife Pavithra Gowda have been detained in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy, a pharmacy employee. He allegedly sent nasty texts to Kannada actress Pavithra Gowad, Darshan's buddy. While the inquiry continues, RGV took to X and described the turn of events as a 'bizarreness of the star worship condition.'

“A film maker is supposed to start shoot only after the screenplay is finalised but lots of times makers still are writing when shooting is going on but in DARSHAN ‘s murder case the screenplay started getting written after the film already released,” the Rangeela director said.

“A star using one die hard fan to kill another die hard fan who was interfering in his personal life is a fit example of the bizarreness of the star worship syndrome ..Fans wanting to order how their stars should run their lives is a unavoidable side effect of the same syndrome,” he added.

About the Darshan murder case:

Renuka, the victim in the case, is said to have sent filthy texts to Kannada actress Pavithra Gowad. Renuka was slain, and his corpse was allegedly thrown in a canal near Kamaksshipalya, Bengaluru, in front of Darshan.

On June 8, 2024, the victim's body was found near Bengaluru's Sumanahalli Bridge. According to reports, he was fatally injured with a wooden log. The criminals planned to dispose of the body in the Vrushabhavati valley, but it was discovered trapped and being messed with by dogs. Eight of the accused have allegedly implicated Darshan, citing his attendance during Renuka Swamy's attack.

Darshan was detained by Bengaluru police from Mysuru on Tuesday (June 11). He was subsequently transferred to Bengaluru and held in police custody for six days. Police are looking into the actor's participation in the Renuka Swamy murder case. Karnataka police also confiscated Darshan's phone. Pavithra has also been brought into jail.

