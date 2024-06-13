Captain America to Gifted-7 popular movies of Chris Evans to watch

Entertainment
Here are seven popular movies featuring Chris Evans that you might enjoy.
Chris Evans stars as Ransom Drysdale, a privileged family member investigating the patriarch's death in this Rian Johnson-directed murder thriller.
In this spectacular climax to the Infinity Saga, Chris gives one of his best Captain America performances. The Avengers unite to reverse Avengers: Infinity War and fight Thanos.
Captain America, Black Widow, and the Falcon investigate a S.H.I.E.L.D. conspiracy in this critically praised sequel. The film has thrilling action and spy scenes.
Chris Evans plays Frank Adler, a single guy raising his academically talented niece, Mary, in this touching story. The movie shows family and talent development challenges.
Chris Evans portrays rebel commander Curtis Everett aboard a post-apocalyptic train carrying the last survivors. The film is praised for its deep themes and action.
Chris Evans returns as Captain America, joining up with Iron Man, Thor, and the Hulk to defeat Loki and his alien army in this blockbuster ensemble picture.
This is Chris Evans' first Captain America flick. The film introduces the Marvel superhero during World War II and sets the stage for his MCU adventures.