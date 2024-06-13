Disha Patani turns 32: Luxury cars to apartments, net worth here

Entertainment
On June 13, 2024, Disha will be celebrating her 32nd birthday, let us have a look into her luxury lifestyle.
Disha Patani has an estimated net worth of INR 75 crore.
Her monthly earnings reach Rs 1 crore while her annual earnings are projected to be Rs 12 crore.
The 'Kalki AD' actress charges Rs 6 crore for a single film and Rs 2 crore for television appearances.
Disha Patani bought a sea-facing property in Bandra for Rs 5 crore which features all-white décor and top-tier amenities.
She also recently purchased an apartment in Khar West for Rs 5.95 crore.