 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Disha Patani turns 32: Luxury cars to apartments, net worth here

Image credits: Instagram

Disha Patani birthday

On June 13, 2024, Disha will be celebrating her 32nd birthday, let us have a look into her luxury lifestyle.

Image credits: Instagram

Disha Patani net worth

Disha Patani has an estimated net worth of INR 75 crore.

Image credits: Disha/Instagram

Disha Patani earnings

Her monthly earnings reach Rs 1 crore while her annual earnings are projected to be Rs 12 crore.

Image credits: Instagram

Disha Patani earnings

The 'Kalki AD' actress charges Rs 6 crore for a single film and Rs 2 crore for television appearances.

Image credits: Instagram

Disha Patani properties

Disha Patani bought a sea-facing property in Bandra for Rs 5 crore which features all-white décor and top-tier amenities.

Image credits: Instagram

Disha Patani properties

She also recently purchased an apartment in Khar West for Rs 5.95 crore. 

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One