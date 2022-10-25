Darasing Khurana to mark his Malayalam debut alongside Dileep, Tamannaah Bhatia

Model-turned-actor Darasing Khurana will soon be marking his debut in Malayalam cinema. He has been roped in to play the antagonist’s character in the film which stars actor Dileep in the lead role, alongside Tamannaah Bhatia as the female protagonist.

According to a source, Darasing Khurana has been roped in to play the antagonist in the Dileep-starrer, helmed by renowned filmmaker Arun Gopy. “Darasing plays a villain opposite Dileep. His character is a calm and composed personality who is mad and deadly in his head. The makers wanted a dashing-looking personality opposite Dileep and Darasing who is a Former Mr. India seemed like the right choice,” the source told Asianet Newsable.

Tentatively titled D147, the film is financially backed by Vinayaka Ajith and written by Udaykrishna. Apart from Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia, the makers have also roped in Bollywood actor Dino Morea for the film, while Sam CS will be giving the music.

Last month, a pooja ceremony for the yet-to-be-titled film was held in a grand manner at Maha Ganapati Temple in Kerala. The pooja ceremony was attended by the film’s leading actors Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia, among many others. More details on this upcoming Malayalam film are expected to be announced shortly.

While Darasing Khurana will be marking his Malayalam debut with the Dileep-starrer film, he was last seen in the Punjabi film ‘Bai Ji Kuttange’ in which he was seen alongside Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu. He was also seen in Shilpa Shetty’s Amazon Prime show ‘Hear me, Love me, See me’.

Furthermore, Darasing Khurana is presently busy with the filming of a Marathi film. He will also be marking his Bollywood debut this year with ‘Kaagaz 2’. The film stars Bollywood legnds Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik. Darasing was recently shooting in Dehradun, Uttarakhand for his Hindi debut, alongside actors Neena Gupta and Darshan Kumaar, who too will be seen in the film.