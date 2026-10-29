Dhirubhai Ambani International School ranks 9th globally for IBDP, with the Class of 2026 achieving a record-breaking 40.8 average score and 13 students earning a perfect 45, highlighting the school's success in international education.

DAIS Achieves Global Recognition

Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) has been ranked 9th among International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme (IBDP) schools worldwide, according to the global rankings released by Education Advisers UK based on the 2026 IBDP results. DAIS is the only Indian school to feature in the global Top 10, marking a significant milestone for the school and underscoring the strength of Indian international education on the global stage.

Academic Performance of the Class of 2026

The DAIS Class of 2026 achieved an average score of 40.8 points, the highest in the school’s history. With 105 students, DAIS also had the largest graduating IBDP cohort among the world’s Top 10 schools, demonstrating the school’s ability to deliver outstanding academic outcomes across a sizeable cohort, as per the press note by DAIS.

The graduating class recorded exceptional individual achievements, with 13 students attaining the perfect IB Diploma score of 45 points. Almost one-third of the cohort ranked among the top 1% of students worldwide, reflecting the breadth and consistency of academic achievement across the class.

Commitment to Excellence

Commenting on the achievement, Isha Ambani, Vice-Chairperson of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, said, “We are very proud of the Class of 2026 and their achievement. At DAIS, we believe that education goes beyond academic excellence to nurture curiosity, creativity, character and a sense of responsibility towards the world. This recognition reflects the hard work and commitment of our students and teachers, the support of our parents, and our continued efforts to create an environment where every child is encouraged to discover their potential and pursue their aspirations. We see this achievement as an encouragement to continue learning, growing and striving to provide our students with meaningful and enriching educational experiences,” as quoted in a press note.

While celebrating this global recognition, DAIS remains focused on sustaining a culture of learning, nurturing each student’s potential and preparing young people to contribute meaningfully to the world. (ANI)