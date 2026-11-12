Director Vinod Kapri's critically acclaimed independent film 'Pyre' is expanding its theatrical run with over 200 additional shows starting November 13, following overwhelming audience support and critical success.

Critically Acclaimed Film Pyre Adds Over 200 Shows Across Theatres

The popularity of critically acclaimed film 'Pyre' has resulted in the addition of over 200 shows in the theatres. It will commence from November 13. Director Vinod Kapri expressed his gratitude to the audience for the love and appreciation towards his independent film which led to the addition of the screens.

While expressing his appreciation, the director wrote, "PYRE IS GETTING ITS SHOWS BACK! Over 200 shows of PYRE are being added from Friday , 13th November. A heartfelt thank you to our audiences for standing by this little independent film and making this possible. Your love, trust and support have brought us back to more screens. A big thank you to @IndiaCinepolis and @_PVRCinemas for supporting PYRE and giving more audiences an opportunity to experience Amma and Bubu’s story. This journey belongs to all of you."

Set in the Kumaon Himalayas, the film follows Padam Singh and Tulsi, an ageing couple who live together while waiting for their children, who have moved away in search of better opportunities. The story looks at love, loneliness and the challenges faced by families when younger members leave their homes. ‘Pyre’ stars Padam Singh Kapri, 80, and Heera Devi, 70, both residents of Uttarakhand who had never faced a camera before the film. Padam Singh, a retired Army serviceman, plays a character who shares his name, while Heera Devi plays Tulsi.

As per a release, the film has been shot entirely in the mountains of Uttarakhand and has received 18 international awards. These include 15 Best Film awards at festivals and events in Washington, D.C., Chicago, Canada, Spain, Boston, Stuttgart, London and Birmingham. Kapri has also received Best Director awards in Serbia and Boston, while the film has earned recognition for its music, cinematography and sound. The film was released in theatres on October 30.