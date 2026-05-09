Country singer Conner Smith reflects on his return to music nearly a year after a fatal June 2025 car crash. The tragedy, which killed a 77-year-old woman, shifted his perspective on life, faith, and his career, leading to a new single.

Country singer-songwriter Conner Smith has reflected on his emotional journey back to music nearly a year after a fatal car accident that deeply changed his life, according to People.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Life-Altering Tragedy

Speaking about the aftermath of the June 2025 collision that claimed the life of 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbins, Smith said the tragedy shifted his perspective on fame, career and personal priorities. "I didn't care about my career or image or reputation or even how I would ever come back from this. I just really didn't care because it just didn't matter," Smith said, as per the outlet.

Dobbins was struck by Smith's Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck while crossing a crosswalk in Nashville and later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Reflecting on the incident, the singer said the experience forced him to reassess what truly mattered in life. "In those moments, you see that every side of your life is on fire," he said, adding that the tragedy faced by Dobbins' family remained at the centre of his thoughts. The family later decided to drop Smith's misdemeanor citation earlier this year.

Navigating Faith and Finding Support

The 25-year-old singer also opened up about the emotional and spiritual struggles he faced after the accident. "Why would He allow this?" Smith said while speaking about his faith. "It was such a fluke moment in life and such a tragedy. You can't comprehend it."

Despite the grief and uncertainty, Smith said he gradually found clarity through time, music and the support of his wife Leah. "Tragedy is tragedy, and it plays on everyone differently. But in terms of our marriage, the truth was that all this did was just solidifying and unifying it more than anything ever could," he shared. "She is such a rock. This tragedy reminded me of every reason I chose her as my wife. She embodies peace," he added.

Returning to Music with New Perspective

Smith said the experience transformed him personally and creatively, helping him reconnect with music in a more honest and meaningful way. "I've been given this incredible opportunity and gift to be a part of country music and to write songs for a living," he said. "What matters is that I can do that in a way that's honest, vulnerable, and can connect with people," according to People.

The singer recently returned to the studio to work on new music, including his latest single 'Easy on the Eyes'. "It's been two years of just resetting the foundation. So this song is the first time that I'm like, 'Let's start building again,'" he said. Calling the current phase of his life a "process of healing" and "redemption," Smith added, "I'm able just to take a deep breath again."

The singer is also set to reunite with Thomas Rhett on select dates of The Soundtrack to Life Tour later this year. "I'm so excited to get back on the road and see the fans in person again and thank them for their prayers and patience," Smith said, according to People. (ANI)