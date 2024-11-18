Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya wedding: Here's what actress sacrifices for Akkineni family before marriage

According to Hindu tradition, Sobhita and Chaitanya's wedding ceremony will take place at Annapurna Studios on December 4th. Invitations have already been sent out to guests.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 10:31 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

Sobhita Dhulipala and Akkineni Naga Chaitanya are getting married soon. After separating from Samantha, Naga Chaitanya was single for a while before falling in love with Sobhita. Their relationship strengthened as Sobhita also reciprocated his feelings. Their engagement took place simply in August, but the wedding is going to be grand. Wedding preparations are currently underway.

article_image2

The wedding ceremony will be held at Annapurna Studios on December 4th, following Hindu traditions. Invitations have already been sent out. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding card is going viral on social media. Chaitanya will tie the knot with Sobhita at 8:13 PM on December 4th, as per the chosen auspicious time.

article_image3

The wedding card features the names of Akkineni Nagarjuna and Amala, Lakshmi Daggubati, and her husband Vijayaraghavan, in place of Naga Chaitanya's parents. There are rumors that Sobhita is making two significant sacrifices for this marriage. Her name is reportedly changing to Lakshmi Sobhita after the wedding.

article_image4

It's unclear whether Lakshmi Sobhita is her full name or if it's being changed for the wedding. Another interesting rumor is that Sobhita is compromising on her makeup for Naga Chaitanya's family. She will reportedly opt for a traditional, natural look, honoring Naga Chaitanya's grandfather's legacy. This decision is also said to be at the request of Naga Chaitanya's mother, Lakshmi Daggubati.

article_image5

Instead of foreign brands, Sobhita will reportedly prioritize Kanjeevaram sarees and traditional jewelry, as per Lakshmi Daggubati's wishes. Lakshmi Daggubati is also said to be gifting some of her own jewelry to Sobhita for the wedding. Sobhita is reportedly happy to embrace these traditions, having previously stated in an interview that she prefers a traditional wedding.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Emergency release date OUT: Kangana Ranaut's film set to hit theaters on THIS date [WATCH] NTI

Emergency release date OUT: Kangana Ranaut's film set to hit theatres on THIS date [WATCH]

Anupamaa in trouble? Rupali Ganguly's hit TV show grabs headline after cameraperson's death on sets RBA

Anupamaa in trouble? Rupali Ganguly's hit TV show grabs headline after cameraperson's death on sets

Mujhe Chedo Mat': Diljit Dosanjh promises to STOP singing songs about alcohol IF.... RBA

'Mujhe Chedo Mat': Diljit Dosanjh promises to STOP singing songs about alcohol IF....

Rakkayie teaser OUT: Nayanthara protects her daughter in a land 'where justice is but a memory [WATCH] ATG

'Rakkayie' teaser OUT: Nayanthara protects her daughter in a land 'where justice is but a memory [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal's controversial remarks ignite tension with co-contestants Shilpa and Karan [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal's controversial remarks ignite tension with co-contestants Shilpa and Karan [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Lost bank locker key? Here's what you should do next dmn

Lost bank locker key? Here's what you should do next

Mahakumbh 2025: Rare Indian Skimmers, over 90 bird species await visitors at Sangam AJR

Mahakumbh 2025: Rare Indian Skimmers, over 90 bird species await visitors at Sangam

Benefits of Tying Black Thread on Legs for Women RBA

Benefits of Tying Black Thread on Legs for Women

Tata Tiago Price Drop Upto 1 Lakh November 2024 anr

Tata Motors rolls out discounts of up to Rs 1 Lakh on Tiago; Check

Gujarat: Zomato female delivery agent rides bike with toddler tucked to her belly, earns online praise (WATCH) shk

Gujarat: Zomato female delivery agent rides bike with toddler tucked to her belly, earns online praise (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon