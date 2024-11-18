Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya wedding: Here's what actress sacrifices for Akkineni family before marriage

According to Hindu tradition, Sobhita and Chaitanya's wedding ceremony will take place at Annapurna Studios on December 4th. Invitations have already been sent out to guests.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Akkineni Naga Chaitanya are getting married soon. After separating from Samantha, Naga Chaitanya was single for a while before falling in love with Sobhita. Their relationship strengthened as Sobhita also reciprocated his feelings. Their engagement took place simply in August, but the wedding is going to be grand. Wedding preparations are currently underway.

The wedding ceremony will be held at Annapurna Studios on December 4th, following Hindu traditions. Invitations have already been sent out. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding card is going viral on social media. Chaitanya will tie the knot with Sobhita at 8:13 PM on December 4th, as per the chosen auspicious time.

The wedding card features the names of Akkineni Nagarjuna and Amala, Lakshmi Daggubati, and her husband Vijayaraghavan, in place of Naga Chaitanya's parents. There are rumors that Sobhita is making two significant sacrifices for this marriage. Her name is reportedly changing to Lakshmi Sobhita after the wedding.

It's unclear whether Lakshmi Sobhita is her full name or if it's being changed for the wedding. Another interesting rumor is that Sobhita is compromising on her makeup for Naga Chaitanya's family. She will reportedly opt for a traditional, natural look, honoring Naga Chaitanya's grandfather's legacy. This decision is also said to be at the request of Naga Chaitanya's mother, Lakshmi Daggubati.

Instead of foreign brands, Sobhita will reportedly prioritize Kanjeevaram sarees and traditional jewelry, as per Lakshmi Daggubati's wishes. Lakshmi Daggubati is also said to be gifting some of her own jewelry to Sobhita for the wedding. Sobhita is reportedly happy to embrace these traditions, having previously stated in an interview that she prefers a traditional wedding.

