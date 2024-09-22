Coldplay concert tickets back on BookMyShow after brief outage; queue runs beyond 7 lakh

Recently, Coldplay announced their "Music of the Spheres World Tour" will make a stop at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai on January 18 and 19, 2025. The excitement surrounding the concerts was palpable, with fans expressing their disappointment on social media when the ticketing site experienced technical difficulties.

The much-awaited ticket sales for Grammy-winning band Coldplay's concerts in India kicked off at noon on Sunday (September 22), but fans faced immediate frustration when the online ticketing platform, BookMyShow, crashed shortly after the release. The site was down for about 20 minutes, creating a queue of over 7,00,000 eager fans hoping to secure their tickets for the band's return since their last visit in 2016.

Recently, Coldplay announced their "Music of the Spheres World Tour" will make a stop at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai on January 18 and 19, 2025. The excitement surrounding the concerts was palpable, with fans expressing their disappointment on social media when the ticketing site experienced technical difficulties. One user lamented, "#BookMyShow is down… I don't want Coldplay, I just need a movie ticket. Do it ASAP." Another remarked, "What a time to crash!"

Coldplay Mumbai tickets LIVE NOW! Step-by-step easy guide here

Prior to the ticket launch, BookMyShow had reassured fans via their social media channels about the process, saying, "One user can book a maximum of 4 TICKETS across all shows! Tickets go live at 12 PM SHARP! Stay tuned." However, the site's inability to handle the high volume of traffic led to widespread complaints, with many questioning why BookMyShow was chosen as the ticketing partner given its previous mishaps, such as issues with World Cup ticket sales.

Once back online, the site remained overwhelmed as fans rushed to purchase their tickets for what promises to be an unforgettable musical experience. The concerts will feature tracks from Coldplay's acclaimed album Music of the Spheres, including new singles like "We Pray" and "feelslikeimfallinginlove," alongside beloved classics such as "Yellow," "Fix You," and "Viva La Vida." Attendees can expect a dazzling display of lasers, fireworks, and stunning LED visuals throughout the performances.

'I'm not here for corruption or CM chair': Arvind Kejriwal speaks out at 'Janta ki Adalat'

In an effort to ensure accessibility for fans, Coldplay will also offer a limited number of "Infinity Tickets" priced at approximately Rs 2000 (or Euro 20). These tickets will go on sale on November 22, 2024, and fans will be able to purchase them in pairs, enhancing the concert experience.

Latest Videos