Coco Lee dies by suicide at home; 5 things to know about famous Hong Kong singer

Coco Lee, a well-known Chinese-American singer-songwriter, passed away on July 5 at the age of 48. Her family revealed that the singer attempted suicide on July 2 at her home and spent three days in a coma. The heartbreaking information about Coco Lee's recent battle with acute depression was published on social media by Lee's sisters. Why did Lee consider ending her life so young? The well-known Hong Kong vocalist is covered in the following 5 facts.

On January 17, 1975, Coco Lee was born in Hong Kong. Ferren Lee is her full name. Her mother is a Cantonese from Hong Kong, and her father was an Indonesian. She was the youngest of Nancy and Carol, her older siblings. After graduating from high school, Lee received an offer for a recording deal in Hong Kong. Coco Lee, who was having trouble balancing her singing career with academics, made the decision to drop out of university.

After a while, in 1996, Lee entered into a contract with Sony Music Entertainment, which altered the course of her life. A later album by her, Coco Lee, went on to become one of the best-selling ones in Asia in 1996. In less than three months after its release, Lee's Mandarin album Di Da Di sold 1 million copies. Do You Want My Love, her single, was included on the US Billboard charts. In December 1999, it made its debut at number four. The singer gained notoriety and persisted in entrancing everyone with her lovely voice. Despite having a successful career, Lee's family disclosed that the singer had been dealing with depression for a while. They noted that Lee's condition has significantly changed during the previous few months. In the words of her family, "Although CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her."

