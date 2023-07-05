Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Coco Lee dies by suicide at home; 5 things to know about famous Hong Kong singer

    Coco Lee, a well-known Hong Kong singer, committed suicide on July 5 at her home. These are the top 5 facts you should know about the well-known performer.

    Coco Lee dies by suicide at home; 5 things to know about famous Hong Kong singer ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 10:35 PM IST

    Coco Lee, a well-known Chinese-American singer-songwriter, passed away on July 5 at the age of 48. Her family revealed that the singer attempted suicide on July 2 at her home and spent three days in a coma. The heartbreaking information about Coco Lee's recent battle with acute depression was published on social media by Lee's sisters. Why did Lee consider ending her life so young? The well-known Hong Kong vocalist is covered in the following 5 facts. 

     

    ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda spotted at temple; actress decks up as bride (SEE PICTURES)

    On January 17, 1975, Coco Lee was born in Hong Kong. Ferren Lee is her full name. Her mother is a Cantonese from Hong Kong, and her father was an Indonesian. She was the youngest of Nancy and Carol, her older siblings. After graduating from high school, Lee received an offer for a recording deal in Hong Kong. Coco Lee, who was having trouble balancing her singing career with academics, made the decision to drop out of university. 

    After a while, in 1996, Lee entered into a contract with Sony Music Entertainment, which altered the course of her life. A later album by her, Coco Lee, went on to become one of the best-selling ones in Asia in 1996.  In less than three months after its release, Lee's Mandarin album Di Da Di sold 1 million copies. Do You Want My Love, her single, was included on the US Billboard charts. In December 1999, it made its debut at number four. The singer gained notoriety and persisted in entrancing everyone with her lovely voice. Despite having a successful career, Lee's family disclosed that the singer had been dealing with depression for a while. They noted that Lee's condition has significantly changed during the previous few months. In the words of her family, "Although CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her." 

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra faces flak for saying Indian movies 'are all about hips and Bo*bs'

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Kusha Kapila makes comeback on Instagram after divorce battle, refers Deepika Padukone as her 'BFF' ADC

    Kusha Kapila makes comeback on Instagram after divorce battle, refers Deepika Padukone as her 'BFF'

    Dunki Jawan non-theatrical rights sold for a whopping 480 crores; Shah Rukh Khan film's creating records ATG

    Dunki, Jawan non-theatrical rights sold for a whopping 480 crores; Shah Rukh Khan film's creating records

    Has Vijay Deverakonda launched his own 'Broadcast' channel on Instagram? vma

    Has Vijay Deverakonda launched his own 'Broadcast' channel on Instagram?

    Niharika Konidela confirms 'divorcing' ex-husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda; drops Instagram post vma

    Niharika Konidela confirms 'divorcing' ex-husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda; drops Instagram post

    KH233 Teaser: Kamal Hassan's upcoming political film with H Vinoth calls for action against system ADC

    KH233 Teaser: Kamal Hassan's upcoming political film with H Vinoth calls for action against system

    Recent Stories

    Here are 7 easy tips to improve your writing skills anr eai

    Here are 7 easy tips to improve your writing skills

    British woman struggling to get a job - not even cleaning toilets - for having 800 tattoos snt

    British woman struggling to get a job - not even cleaning toilets - for having 800 tattoos!

    Glowing Skin to Digestion: 5 factors why Strawberries are beneficial to health vma eai

    Glowing Skin to Digestion: 5 factors why Strawberries are beneficial to health

    Heavy rain to lash Kerala; Holiday announced for educational institutions in THESE districts on Thursday anr

    Heavy rain to lash Kerala; Holiday announced for educational institutions in THESE districts on Thursday

    Making history with 42 digits: Researchers solve three-decade-old problem in mathematics snt

    Making history with 42 digits: Researchers solve three-decade-old problem in mathematics

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon