Cocktail 2: Kriti Sanon joining Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's NEXT film?

Cocktail 2 has made headlines, with Dinesh Vijan and Luv Rajan apparently teaming together to make their successful film into a franchise. Will Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna play the leads? Know details here

Cocktail 2: Kriti Sanon joining Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's NEXT film?
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 5:25 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 5:25 PM IST

Cocktail was released in 2012 and starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty in prominent roles. The film was a box office hit, with viewers enjoying the twisted tale about closest buddies. Dinesh Vijan's Cocktail was also a career-changing film for Deepika Padukone. With this film, she cemented her reputation as a diva with incredible skill. Now, claims that Cocktail 2 is in the works are circulating online.

Will Cocktail 2 include a fresh cast?

According to the most recent sources, Cocktail 2 is in the works, but it will have a different cast. According to reports, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will play the key roles. Dinesh Vijan and Luv Rajan reportedly collaborated on this project. Another report from Peeping Moon mentions Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna, who stars in The Rule, is also involved in this production.

Rashmika and Shahid Kapoor have wanted to work together for a long time, and they have finally found a project. They were planning to reconnect for Anees Bazmee's comedic drama in 2023, but this did not occur. Cocktail 2 will be their first movie together.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starred together in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Their chemistry was well admired. According to the entertainment news portal Pinkvilla, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor have been confirmed, and the search for a second actress continues. The film is written by Luv Ranjan and directed by Homi Adajania. An insider told the site that the Cocktail 2 script has plenty of comedy and light-hearted moments. Friendship will be the central subject.

The creators and the celebrity cast have yet to corroborate these rumours. Witnessing a love triangle story starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna will be intriguing.

