Citadel: Honey Bunny: Samantha, Varun Dhawan's web series teaser OUT; actors team up for Russo Bros

The makers of 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' have finally revealed the teaser and release date for the Indian edition. In the trailer, Samantha and Varun seem terrific.

In Citadel: Honey Bunny, South star Samantha Ruth appears alongside Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan for the first time. Raj and DK, the creators of popular programs such as Farzi and The Family Man, devised the Indian adaptation of Citadel. The developers have now revealed the trailer and the release date for Citadel's Indian edition. In the teaser, both actors appear strong and outstanding. Furthermore, the song 'Raat Baaki' playing in the background adds to the teaser's overall impact.

Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian sister series of Citadel, has a release date set by Amazon Prime Video. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu play the series' main characters, spies. A fresh teaser was also shown during a special event in Mumbai.

The latest trailer just shows glimpses of action in the normal blue tint used by Raj and DK, the series' directors. Varun and Samantha shoot firearms, save kids, and beat up evil guys as a new updated version of Raat Baaki plays in the background.

About the World of Citadel

Citadel's first season, starring Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville, debuted in 2023. After 24 days, it became Prime Video's second most-watched new original series outside the United States and fourth most-watched globally.

Citadel and its sequel action-espionage Original Series are executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO and travel the world, telling the narrative of intelligence organisation Citadel and its deadly antagonist syndicate, Manticore. Each Citadel-inspired production features local talent and is conceived, produced, and filmed in the region, resulting in artistically distinct shows with strong cultural identities based in their individual countries of origin.

Citadel: Diana is the second series to premiere in the Citadel universe (October 10, 2024), and Citadel will follow it: Honey Bunny, starring Varun and Samantha, on November 7, 2024. Season two of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, will begin production this year, with Joe Russo directing.

