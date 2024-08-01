Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Citadel: Honey Bunny: Samantha, Varun Dhawan's web series teaser OUT; actors team up for Russo Bros

    The makers of 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' have finally revealed the teaser and release date for the Indian edition. In the trailer, Samantha and Varun seem terrific.

    Citadel Honey Bunny: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan's web series teaser OUT; actors team up for Russo Bros RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Aug 1, 2024, 5:21 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 1, 2024, 5:21 PM IST

    In Citadel: Honey Bunny, South star Samantha Ruth appears alongside Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan for the first time. Raj and DK, the creators of popular programs such as Farzi and The Family Man, devised the Indian adaptation of Citadel. The developers have now revealed the trailer and the release date for Citadel's Indian edition. In the teaser, both actors appear strong and outstanding. Furthermore, the song 'Raat Baaki' playing in the background adds to the teaser's overall impact.  

    Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian sister series of Citadel, has a release date set by Amazon Prime Video. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu play the series' main characters, spies. A fresh teaser was also shown during a special event in Mumbai.

    The latest trailer just shows glimpses of action in the normal blue tint used by Raj and DK, the series' directors. Varun and Samantha shoot firearms, save kids, and beat up evil guys as a new updated version of Raat Baaki plays in the background. 

    About the World of Citadel
    Citadel's first season, starring Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville, debuted in 2023. After 24 days, it became Prime Video's second most-watched new original series outside the United States and fourth most-watched globally.

    Citadel and its sequel action-espionage Original Series are executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO and travel the world, telling the narrative of intelligence organisation Citadel and its deadly antagonist syndicate, Manticore. Each Citadel-inspired production features local talent and is conceived, produced, and filmed in the region, resulting in artistically distinct shows with strong cultural identities based in their individual countries of origin. 

    Citadel: Diana is the second series to premiere in the Citadel universe (October 10, 2024), and Citadel will follow it: Honey Bunny, starring Varun and Samantha, on November 7, 2024. Season two of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, will begin production this year, with Joe Russo directing.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Not Kritika Malik! Armaan Malik wants THIS contestant to win the show RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Not Kritika Malik! Armaan Malik wants THIS contestant to win the show

    Wayanad landslide: Rashmika Mandanna, Suriya and other celebs donate money to victims RBA

    Wayanad landslide: Rashmika Mandanna, Suriya and other celebs donate money to victims

    CBFC orders changes in Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Ulajh', instructs filmmakers to beep words RKK

    CBFC orders changes in Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Ulajh', instructs filmmakers to beep words

    Apna Ghar...', Panchayat actor Durgesh Kumar aka 'Bhushan' buys FIRST home in Mumbai; Read on ATG

    'Apna Ghar...', Panchayat actor Durgesh Kumar aka 'Banrakas' buys FIRST home in Mumbai; Read on

    SHOCKING: Shilpa Shinde claims Asim Riaz was 'bullied, 'instigated' on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 RKK

    SHOCKING: Shilpa Shinde claims Asim Riaz was 'bullied, 'instigated' on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

    Recent Stories

    Copenhagen to Amsterdam: 7 greenest cities in the World ATG

    Copenhagen to Amsterdam: 7 greenest cities in the World

    Paris Olympics 2024: Boxer Nikhat Zareen suffers shocking loss to China's Yu, promises to come back stronger snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Boxer Nikhat Zareen suffers shocking loss to China's Yu, promises to come back stronger

    Disha Patani Bikini pictures: Times when the actress showed off her HOT body RKK

    Disha Patani Bikini pictures: Times when the actress showed off her HOT body

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Not Kritika Malik! Armaan Malik wants THIS contestant to win the show RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Not Kritika Malik! Armaan Malik wants THIS contestant to win the show

    leave lebanon India issues advisory to its nationals over potential threats after Israel attacks anr

    ‘Leave Lebanon': India issues advisory to its nationals over ‘potential threats’ after Israel attacks

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon