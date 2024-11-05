Citadel Honey Bunny REVIEW: Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan's action movie worth your time? Read on

Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, is set to premiere this weekend. It is the second spin-off series from Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Citadel and will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in 2023. The series is also closely related to the actress' series. While the series has sparked widespread interest, early assessments suggest a pleasant trip.

Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur attended the series' debut on Monday evening in Mumbai and was among the first to offer a review. She wrote to her Instagram Stories, “Congratulations, team #CitadelHoneyBunny on this mad, brilliant ride… I loved every moment of it!! Edgy, cult, gritty and delicious!!"

Sonia Huria, who had previously worked closely with Amazon Prime Video, attended the premiere and praised the crew and the series. “Congratulations, Raj & DK, Varun and Samantha. This has blockbuster written all over it… Can’t wait for the world to see it," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. Samantha replied, “Thank you, Sonia. Couldn’t have done it without you."

What is Citadel: Honey Bunny?

Citadel's debut season, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, launched globally in 2023 and quickly became a talking topic. Citadel and its sequel action-espionage Original Series are executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO and travel the world. They tell the narrative of intelligence organisation Citadel and its deadly antagonist syndicate, Manticore.

The trailer for Citadel: Honey Bunny was published a few weeks ago. According to the teaser, Varun plays Bunny, a stuntman who hires struggling actress Honey (Samantha) for a side project as they are thrust into a high-stakes world of action, espionage, and treachery. The new teaser is packed with even more adrenaline-fueled action and explosive drama, following the separated elite spies as they reconnect years later to defend their little daughter, Nadia, when their hazardous past catches up with them.

While Citadel: Honey Bunny is the series' Indian spin-off, the franchise's Italian spin-off, Citadel: Diana, was published last month. Citadel: Honey Bunny stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha and is planned to premiere on November 7, 2024. The series also coincides with the filming of Citadel season 2.

