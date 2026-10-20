Padmini Kolhapure emerged victorious in the CINTAA Executive Committee elections with 604 votes, followed by Poonam Dhillon with 601 votes. Kolhapure expressed her happiness, while Dhillon was excited about the member enthusiasm.

Padmini Kolhapure, Poonam Dhillon win CINTAA elections

The Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) Executive Committee elections have concluded, with Padmini Kolhapure emerging as the winner, followed by Poonam Dhillon. The CINTAA elections were held on Tuesday, with actors including Anil Kapoor, Rakesh Bedi and others casting their votes.

Padmini Kolhapuri emerged victorious in the election with 604 votes, followed by Poonam Dhillon with 601 votes. The top two were followed by Rakesh Bedi with 575, Kanwarjit Paintal with 548, Chandraprakash Thakur with 514, Abhay Bhaargava with 439, Ghanshyam Shrivastav with 395, Jaya Bhattacharya with 392, Tina Ghai with 374, Rajit Kapur with 340, Sheeba Akashdeep with 322, Ramesh Goyal with 296, Jitendra Singh with 284, Mohd Farooq Bandhukia with 272, and Rohit Roy with 268 votes.

'It feels very good': Padmini Kolhapure

Padmini Kolhapure expressed her happiness on winning the CINTAA elections. She lauded the enthusiasm of the CINTAA members during the elections. While talking to ANI, Padmini Kolhapure said, "It feels very good. I am very happy. The way our voters turned up—there were a little over 660 voters. Despite the very difficult situation that was going on, people were trying to stop our election, leaving no stone unturned; today our CINTAA elections took place. The 15 elected members have been chosen today by those who cast their votes."

Poonam Dhillon expresses excitement

Poonam Dhillon expressed her excitement about the CINTAA Executive Committee elections. While talking to ANI, she said, "Thank you. We are very excited, because seeing the enthusiasm with which all the members participated truly gives us reassurance that we took the right decision—that we should hold CINTAA's election through CINTAA itself. And seeing the enthusiasm of the members, we are very, very happy about it."

Anil Kapoor, Rakesh Bedi cast votes

On Tuesday, Bollywood star Anil Kapoor stepped out to cast his vote in the CINTAA Executive Committee Elections. He also posed with fellow actors Rakesh Bedi, Padmini Kolhapure, Rakesh Bedi, and Poonam Dhillon as they flaunted their inked fingers after casting their votes.

Actor Rakesh Bedi also cast his vote. He said, "I am standing or this committee because I believe it can bring about the necessary changes. I have always felt that their intentions, thoughts and course of action were right, which is why I stand with them. I hope that this committee will be able to resolve all the pending issues, including the legal matters, and move forward in the best interest of CINTAA and its members.”

Election held amid controversy

The CINTAA Executive Committee elections come during the controversy which has sparked a heated debate within the Cine & TV Artistes’ Association, one of India’s key organisations representing film and television artists. The dispute involves prominent actors Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure and Upasana Singh, alongside other members, and centres on disagreements over leadership, financial accountability, transparency and the handling of official records. The situation intensified in August and September 2026, bringing the association’s internal conflicts and governance practices into the spotlight. (ANI)