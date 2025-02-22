CID Season 2 OTT: Netflix or Jio Hotstar? When and where to enjoy ACP Pradyuman's crime show online

The mystery crime series CID stars Shivaji Satham as ACP Pradyuman, Dayanand Shetty as Sr Inspector Daya, and Aditya Srivastava as Sr Inspector Abhijeet. Details about the series are below.

CID is a mystery crime series that stars Shivaji Satham as ACP Pradyuman, Dayanand Shetty as Sr Inspector Daya, and Aditya Srivastava as Sr Inspector Abhijeet. Season 2 of the renowned series is now available on OTT.

Where can I watch CID Season 2?

CID Season 2 premieres on Netflix. It is one of the longest-running television shows in India. In addition to Netflix, CID Season 2 is still available on its original platform, SonyLIV, giving fans numerous ways to watch the show.

Plot

The narrative concentrates upon a major conflict between Senior Inspectors Abhijeet and Daya. Tensions rise to the point that Abhijeet is seen shooting Daya, sparking strong conjecture about treachery and the underlying causes of the dispute.

The documentary also depicts how the crew analyses various situations, each with distinct problems. Throughout the season, CID Season 2 retains its signature of combining spectacular crime investigations with in-depth character study, ensuring that long-time fans and new viewers remain captivated with each episode.

Casting and production of CID Season 2

The series stars Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Dinesh Phadnis as Inspector Fredricks, Aditya Srivastava as Sr. Inspector Abhijeet, Narendra Gupta as Dr. RP Salunkhe, and Aditya Srivastava as Sr Inspector Abhijeet, among others. BP Singh invented it. It is produced by BP Singh, Deepak Dhar, and Rajesh Chadhaa under Fireworks Production and Banijay Asia.

