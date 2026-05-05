Universal Pictures unveiled a new trailer for Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey', showing Matt Damon as Odysseus battling mythological threats and revealing the massive Cyclops. The footage also teases turmoil in Ithaca with Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson.

Universal Pictures has unveiled a new trailer for 'The Odyssey', the highly anticipated adaptation directed by Christopher Nolan, offering the most detailed look yet at the filmmaker's ambitious retelling of Homer's epic. The latest footage expands significantly on the earlier teaser, shifting from tone-setting imagery to a narrative-driven glimpse of Odysseus's perilous journey and the turmoil unfolding in Ithaca.

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Trailer Highlights Perilous Journey and Ithaca's Turmoil

Matt Damon leads the film as Odysseus, shown battling violent storms and confronting mythological threats. Among the standout moments is the first reveal of the Cyclops Polyphemus, depicted on a massive scale as he grips one of Odysseus's soldiers. Parallel to the voyage, the trailer highlights the political unrest back home. Anne Hathaway portrays Penelope, struggling to maintain control of the kingdom in her husband's absence. Robert Pattinson appears as Antinous, the primary antagonist, leading a group of suitors plotting to seize the throne.

Star-Studded Ensemble Cast Revealed

The ensemble cast is further showcased with new character reveals. Zendaya appears as the goddess Athena, serving as Odysseus's protector, while Charlize Theron plays the sorceress Circe. Additional glimpses include Jon Bernthal as Menelaus and John Leguizamo as Eumaeus, as per Deadline. The film also stars Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong'o, Mia Goth and Benny Safdie.

Nolan's Signature Large-Scale Production

Visually, the trailer underscores Nolan's large-scale approach. Shot entirely using IMAX 70mm cameras, the production reportedly used over two million feet of film, as per Deadline. The footage is paired with an intense score by Ludwig Goransson.

Written by Nolan and produced with Emma Thomas under their Syncopy banner, 'The Odyssey' is distributed by Universal Pictures. The film will release in theatres on July 17, 2026. (ANI)