Actor Christina Applegate was hospitalized in Los Angeles in late March, TMZ reported. The reason for her admission is not public, and it's unclear if it's related to her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis, which she was diagnosed with in 2021.

Actor Christina Applegate has been hospitalised in Los Angeles amid her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis (MS), TMZ reported. According to the publication, Applegate was admitted in late March. However, the exact reason for her hospital stay has not been made public. It is also not clear if the hospitalisation is connected to her MS condition.

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The update comes shortly after Applegate's podcast co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler shared on March 31 that their podcast MeSsy would be taking a short break while both hosts were busy with book tours. Sigler herself has been living with relapsing MS for more than two decades.

Representative's Statement

Reacting to the reports, Christina Applegate's representative told TMZ, "I have no comment whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are. She's had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast."

Applegate's Battle with MS

Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in June 2021. Since then, she has openly spoken about the physical and emotional struggles that come with the disease. Last month, she released her memoir 'You With the Sad Eyes,' where she shared details about how the illness affects her daily life. In the book, she wrote, "When I wake up, I often can't get my arm to move far enough to grab the cup of water by my bed or my phone from its charger." She also shared that the illness has made her more prone to infections and that she has had to visit the emergency room regularly. (ANI)