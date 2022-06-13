Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Weekend 4: Kartik Aaryan’s film breaks RRR and Pushpa: The Rise’s records

Other than Pushpa: The Rise and RRR, Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned (day 24 collections) more than Salman Khan’s films Bhajrangi Bhaijaan and Tiger Zinda Hai, apart from Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju.

Image: Official film posters

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' has been creating a ruckus at the box office since the time the film was released in the theatres. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film has not only helped Bollywood to come out of a dry spell at the box office but has not in fact beaten records of the South films. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has entered its fourth successful week at the box office. On Sunday, this horror-comedy was successful in breaking the records of Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer RRR and, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The earnings of BB2 on its fourth Sunday were more than the earnings of these two superhit films. Not only this, 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' has left behind Salman Khan's films 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', apart from Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Sanju' in terms of earning on the 24th day of release.

Image: PR Agency

Kartik Aaryan's feat on Sunday: The standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer Bhool Bhuliyaa, BB2 has continued to rake at the box office, On Sunday, the film earned a whopping Rs 3.80 crore while on Saturday it made a decent collection of Rs 3.01 crore. The film's fourth-weekend collection stood at Rs 8.37 crore and with this, the net box office collection of the film has now gone up to Rs 171.52 crore. ALSO READ: SUNDAY BOX OFFICE REPORT: JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION COLLECTS RS 14 CR ON SUNDAY

Image: PR Agency

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 beats Samrat Prithviraj: The effect of the success of the film 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' can also be understood from the fact that the film has earned Rs 3.80 crore on the 24th day of its release i.e. on the fourth Sunday. BB2’s fourth Sunday collection is more than what Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj' earned on the 10th day of its release. The periodical drama earned just Rs 3.25 crore as per the initial figures on the second Sunday of its release. ALSO READ: Box office report: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Janhit Mein Jaari sees 60% jump on day 2

Image: Official poster

Inches closer towards Rs 200 cr: Kartik Aryan's film 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2', which has been steadily cementing the number one position at the box office, had a blasting collection of Rs 92.05 crore in the first week. In the second week also, the film earned Rs 49.70 crore and in the third week, the film earned Rs 21.40 crore. The film can also try to touch the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office as Nushrratt Bharuccha's film 'Janhit Mein Jaari', which was released on Friday, has been a flop.

Image: PR Agnecy