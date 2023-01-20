Chhatriwali Review: Rakul Preet Singh starrer movie wins hearts, netizens hail 'good content'

The makers had revealed the trailer at a media event earlier this month. Now that the film is streaming on Zee 5, netizens can not stop describing Rakul Preet Singh's nuanced performance and the gripping storyline.

Helmed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, Chhatriwali is a slice-of-life drama set in Haryana. The film features the actor as Sanya, a quality control head in a condom factory. The makers released the first trailer of the awaited film on January 7, which garnered rave reviews. Now the film has dropped on Zee 5. Netizens have been giving terrific reviews for her finest performance in Chhatriwali.

For Rakul, who earlier featured in films such as De De Pyaar De, Sardar Ka Grandson and Doctor G, the movie turned out to be her dream project. In an earlier interview, opening up on the same, she had said, "Chhatriwali was that dream project where it checked all the boxes. Now with the trailer out, I hope our hard work pays off as this film deserves special attention and credit."

Here are some of the fans' reactions to Rakul Preet Singh's performance in the film on the microblogging site Twitter.

"Audience always love good content! #Chhatriwali is entertaining, heartwarming & gives social message in a subtle yet impeccable way without being preachy. Kudos to

@Rakulpreet best performance of the year #ChhatriwaliOnZee5 #RakulPreet #RakulPreetSingh #Rakul #Chattriwali," said a fan. "Just watched #chhatriwali on Zee5. It was awesome. Rakul Mam, your acting was lovely in the movie. The movie was extremely awesome. And, the one and only reason for me to watch this film is you, Rakul ji," added a fan. "Audience always love good content! #Chhatriwali is entertaining, heartwarming & gives social message in a subtle yet impeccable way without being preachy. Kudos to @Rakulpreet. Best performance of the year #ChhatriwaliOnZee5," a fan said. "#Chhatriwali is entertaining, heartwarming & gives social message in a subtle yet impeccable way without being preachy. Kudos to @Rakulpreet for portraying this brave role with ease & finesse with great support from @vyas_sumeet @satishkaushik2 @PracheePaandya #ChhatriwaliOnZee5," a fan shared.

