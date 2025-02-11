Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna's story expected to have strong opening

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Chhaava' is creating a buzz with its advance booking numbers. The film has already earned crores in advance bookings for its first day. Trade analysts predict a strong opening for the movie

Chhaava Advance Booking Day 1: Everyone is eagerly awaiting the release of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's period drama film, Chhaava. This film is one of the most anticipated movies of 2025. The star cast is actively promoting the film, set to release on February 14th. Meanwhile, the advance booking figures have been released, and they are quite impressive. Chhaava's advance booking for the first day has begun, and the film is earning a substantial amount. According to reports, Chhaava has already earned over 4-5 crores from advance bookings for its first day.

Chhaava Advance Booking Numbers

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is releasing on February 14th. With three days left until the release, the advance booking is showing tremendous momentum. The film's pre-ticket sales began on February 8th. So far, the movie has earned crores in advance bookings. According to Sacnilk's report, as of Tuesday morning at 6 am, over 1.48 lakh tickets have been sold nationwide for Chhaava. The Hindi 2D version has sold 1,45,170 tickets. The Hindi IMX 2D version has sold 2,628 tickets. The Hindi 4DX version has sold 679 tickets, and the Hindi ICE version has sold 284 tickets. Accordingly, Chhaava has earned 4.24 crores in advance bookings so far. Including blocked seats, the advance booking has earned 5.41 crores. Looking at these figures, trade analysts believe the movie could have an opening of 8-10 crores on its first day.

All About 'Chhaava'

The movie was initially slated to release earlier but after repeated delays is releasing on Valentine's Day. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie is reportedly made with a budget of 130 crores and is based on the life of the second Chhatrapati of the Maratha empire Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna play the role of Sambhaji Maharaj and his wife Maharani Yesubai. Akshay Khanna plays the role of the antagonist Aurangazeb.

