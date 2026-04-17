Charli XCX says she will keep her stage name for her acting career and will not use her real name, Charlotte Aitchison. The singer is also moving into the rock genre for her next album after the success of 'Brat', calling the dance floor 'dead'.

Charli XCX on Her Acting Screen Name

Singer-actor Charli XCX has said she does not plan to use her real name for her acting projects, despite branching out into films this year, according to People. In an interview, the 33-year-old artiste, born Charlotte Emma Aitchison, said she had considered changing her screen name but ultimately dismissed the idea.

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"I spoke to a couple of people about whether I should change that. I'm on the fence about it. Charli Aitchison is not super-popping, though," she said, as per People. When asked if she would use her birth name, she added, "Oh, I'm never gonna be Charlotte. Come on."

Foray into Film and Overcoming Fears

Charli XCX is set to appear in multiple projects this year, including I Want Your Sex, The Moment, Erupcja and a remake of Faces of Death. She also spoke about overcoming her fears around acting, admitting she initially felt out of place on set but later found the experience rewarding. "It can be scary to leave something behind that you're known for, then risk it all trying to do something else," she said, referring to her music career, adding that she feels eager to learn from actors and directors she admires.

Shift in Musical Direction

The singer further revealed she is working on her eighth studio album and is exploring a shift towards the rock genre after the success of her album Brat. "I think the dance floor is dead, so now we're making rock music," she said, adding that she is looking to create something more "internal" and "quiet" for her next project, according to People. (ANI)