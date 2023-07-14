Chandrayaan 3: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Anupam Kher and others praise ISRO scientists ahead of launch

India is preparing to launch its ambitious Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission. Several Bollywood celebrities greeted the scientists and expressed their support and respect for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the country.

On July 14, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch its Chandrayaan-3 moon mission. The launch is set at 2:35 p.m. from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Several Bollywood artists were eager to offer their support and respect for the Indian scientists ahead of the historic occasion. The major goal of Chandrayaan-3, a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2, is to soft-land a lander and rover on the lunar surface. Several celebs expressed their enthusiasm ahead of the much-anticipated premiere on July 14.

Akshay Kumar, a part of the film Mission Mangal, took to Twitter to extend his luck and wrote, “And the time has come to rise! Great luck to all our scientists at @isro for #Chandrayaan3. A billion hearts are praying for you.”

Also Read: Chandrayan 3 launch: Discover 7 Moon-centric movies and shows

Anupam Kher also extended his wishes to ISRO scientists and tweeted, "India all set for its 3rd mission on the moon. Wishing our scientists at #ISRO all the very best for the launch of #Chandrayaan3. झंडा ऊँचा रहे हमारा. जय हिन्द! @isro." Along with the tweet, he also shared a picture of the launch.

Suniel Shetty also expressed his excitement by sharing a picture of Chandrayaan 3 on Twitter. While sharing his views, the actor wrote, “Excitement levels reaching the MOON! Sending my virtual cheers to Chandrayaan 3 for its upcoming mission! Can't wait to witness India's tech prowess soar to new heights! May the journey be smooth, discoveries be mind-blowing, and success be astronomical! Proud Indian."

Also Read: Mohanlal at Wimbledon 2023: Malayalam superstar enjoys match with his friends in London



About Chandrayaan-3:

The launch of Chandrayaan-3 marks a significant moment in India's space programme. It will be the country's third moon mission and the first since the unsuccessful landing attempt of Chandrayaan-2 in 2019. Chandrayaan-3's success would establish India's capacity to soft-land on the moon, paving the path for future lunar missions. The Chandrayaan-3 mission will aid India's space technology development. A range of innovative technologies were used to create the lander and rover.